Looking to light your next project with the most powerful Aputure NOVA Series LED panel light that has ever existed? Well, you’re in luck. The new Aputure NOVA II 2x1 RGB LED Light Panel is here, and it’s been tailored to handle the most complex of on-set workflows.

Let’s look at what the Aputure NOVA II 2x1 RGB LED Light Panel has to offer and explore what it can offer for lighting environments for film, television, or even broadcast settings.

The Aputure NOVA II 2x1 RGB LED Light Panel So, the core power of this NOVA II 2x1 RGB LED Light Panel is going to come from its Aputure BLAIR-CG chipset, which makes the NOVA II 2x1 a versatile and powerful option for all types of projects. Plus, with 1000W of power, the NOVA II 2x1 can use high CRI-, TLCI-, TM-30-, SSI-, and CQS-rated LEDs to render colors with optimal accuracy. Crews both big and small should be happy that color will be widely variable from 1800 to 20,000K, which means that you’ll be able to take creative control of the color range, along with plus/minus green shift, to achieve great color precision.

Reliable and Advanced Control Aputure NOVA II 2x1 RGB LED Light Panel users will also be able to opt for the intuitive onboard or app control, or go with 16-bit DMX512 in/out, LumenRadio CRMX, Art-Net/sACN, as well as USB or DMX batch firmware upgrades. You’ll also be able to experience multiple dimming curves, four fan modes, and dual output modes with max and constant settings, another factor that should be quite impressive to gaffers and lighting technicians who are looking to utilize direct front-mounting accessories. Overall, the Aputure NOVA II 2x1 RGB LED Light Panel will feature a rugged IP65-rated body that’s been engineered for the most demanding productions. This new lighting option will also come with a conveniently removable yoke, a flat diffuser, and a 19.6-foot-long AC power cable.

Price and Availability The Aputure NOVA II 2x1 RGB LED Light Panel is available for preorder now. Here are the full specs and purchase options. For Studio & Film/TV Production

Output: 219,060 Lux at 3.3' (35º, 5600K)

1800-20,000K CCT; RGB Color Control

BLAIR-CG Chipset, Plus/Minus Green Adj.

27.2 x 15.3" Panel; AC/DC Operation

CRI 95 | TLCI 95 | TM-30 Rf 95, Rg 100

Onboard, DMX/RDM, CRMX & Art-Net/sACN

Fan Cooled & Front-Mounting Accessory

IP65-Rated Weather Resistance

Includes Yoke, Flat Diffuser & Cable