In what is most likely a direct response to the announcement of the new ARRI ALEXA 35 Xtreme, and not a broader indication of any macro trends for ARRI or the industry as a whole, it appears that a few ARRI ALEXA 35 Sets have some major price reductions of around $18,500.

These price reductions are appearing on B&H and are certainly something worth exploring if you’ve been at all considering an investment in an ARRI ALEXA 35 system for your film and video productions. Of course, there’s a lot to consider and actually several high-end cinema camera options these days.

But with these new prices, an ARRI ALEXA 35 Set still might be a major investment, but the numbers might be a bit more favorable to you than before. Here’s what you need to know.

ARRI ALEXA 35 Set Price Reductions As mentioned above, the savings here are nearly $20k a pop for these different lightweight and premium production set options for the ARRI ALEXA 35. You could also still go with the ARRI ALEXA 35 Xtreme , which offers a unique upgrade for the ALEXA 35 with a more powerful sensor, more memory, new sensor modes, longer recording times, and faster frame rates. Or, you can pick from one of these discounted, but still nearly just as awesome, ARRI ALEXA 35 Sets. Here are the full specs and purchase options for each.

ARRI ALEXA 35 Lightweight Set 4.6K Super 35 ARRI ALEV 4 CMOS Sensor

Up to 4.6K 4608 x 3164, Cine License

LPL Mount (LBUS), PL to LPL Adapter

Lightweight Cage System, BUD-1 Dovetail

MVF-2 HDR EVF, B-Mount Battery Plate

MXF/ARRIRAW & MXF/Apple ProRes 4444 XQ

1 x Power Cable, 2 x EVF Cables

17 Stops of Dynamic Range

Motorized ND Filters

Compact, Rugged Design

ARRI ALEXA 35 Lightweight Set ARRI once again raises the bar for digital cinema capture with the ALEXA 35, a Super 35-format camera boasting a new 4:3 4.6K sensor that delivers 2.5 of additional dynamic range, improved performance in low light, and richer, more accurate color reproduction. static.bhphoto.com $89150 $70650 Buy Now

ARRI ALEXA 35 Premium Production Set (15mm Studio) ALEXA 35 Camera, 4.6K S35 CMOS Sensor

Up to 4.6K 4608 x 3164, Cine License

LPL Mount (LBUS), PL to LPL Adapter

15mm Studio/LWS Support, BUD-1 Dovetail

MVF-2 HDR EVF, B-Mount Battery Plate

Power Distribution Module PDM-1

MXF/ARRIRAW & MXF/Apple ProRes 4444 XQ

1 Power Cable, 2 EVF Cables

17 Stops Dynamic Range

Motorized ND Filters, Compact Design

ARRI ALEXA 35 Premium Production Set (15mm Studio) ARRI once again raises the bar for digital cinema capture with the ALEXA 35, a Super 35-format camera boasting a new 4:3 4K.6 sensor that delivers 2.5 of additional dynamic range, improved performance in low light, and richer, more accurate color reproduction.

static.bhphoto.com $86270 $67770 Buy Now

ARRI ALEXA 35 Premium Production Set (19mm Studio) 4.6K Super 35 ARRI ALEV 4 CMOS Sensor

Up to 4.6K 4608 x 3164, Cine License

LPL Mount (LBUS), PL to LPL Adapter

Production Cage System, BUD-1 Dovetail

MXF/ARRIRAW & MXF/Apple ProRes 4444 XQ

MVF-2 HDR EVF, B-Mount Battery Plate

Power Distribution Module PDM-1

1 x Power Cable, 2 x EVF Cables

17 Stops of Dynamic Range

Motorized ND Filters, Compact Design