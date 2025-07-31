Well, this is exciting and big news from ARRI. The company is launching a new cinema camera called the ALEXA 35 Xtreme, which aims to streamline your productions and save you money on set. How, you ask? Well, the ALEXA 35 Xtreme is a unique upgrade for the ALEXA 35 that will include a more powerful processor, faster memory, new sensor modes, longer recording times, and faster frame rates.

It will also unlock the new ARRICORE codec that will give shooters even higher quality images and lower data rates. Set to release in multiple different options, or sets as they call it, each will feature different licenses aimed at your level of production requirements.

Here’s everything you need to know.

The ARRI ALEXA 35 Xtreme Cinema Camera Set to combine the superior image quality and reliability of the ALEXA 35 with higher frame rates up to 660 fps, the more-efficient ARRICORE RGB codec, longer pre-record times, and improved Wi-Fi, the ALEXA 35 Xtreme is one of the more exciting announcements to come to the high-end cinema camera market in quite some time. The biggest improvement for the Xtreme here is going to be its new sensor, which will allow for faster and larger onboard memory and enable frame rates up to 660 fps, an insane number that will be quite popular with all types of shooters. The processor will still be able to maintain the full 17 stops of dynamic range up to 330 fps, and when utilizing frame rates up to 660 fps with Sensor Overdrive mode, it will also still reach up to 11 stops of dynamic range.

The ARRICORE Codec The other major piece of news here is that the ALEXA 35 Xtreme will feature the next-gen ARRICORE RGB codec that will feature even greater image quality and lower data rates with your video files. Workflows will stay pretty much the same with your audio, textures, wrappers, etc, but your prerecording times will now be five times longer, which will help facilitate the high-speed capture in higher resolutions. ALEXA 35 Xtreme shooters will also be able to access up to 30 seconds in 4.6K Open Gate as well as five full minutes of prerecording time in ProRes 422 HQ at 24 fps.