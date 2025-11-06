The camera monitor and recorder space is getting quite crowded, which might cause some confusion from time to time, but make no mistake, the fact that companies are making such quality and helpful camera monitors with recording capabilities is a good thing.

The new Atomos Ninja TX GO is a new HDMI-only companion to the Ninja TX that promises to be another solid and compact on-camera monitor and recorder that will be ideal for use on any film set, no matter the size or sophistication.

Let’s take a look at this new option and explore what it could offer for you and your workflows.





The Atomos Ninja TX GO So, the most notable news about this Atomos Ninja TX GO here off the bat is its newest features, which include include HDMI 2.0 input/output, integrated Connect technology which will be able to proivde Wi-Fi connectivity for TX/RX streaming and direct upload, a brighter 1500 cd/m² touchscreen display, 6K30 ProRes raw recording, recording to CFexpress Type B or USB-C, a nifty tally light, and a built-in NDI/HX3 license. Also, all codecs such as ProRes RAW/DNx/H.265 are now built in, so this really should be an easy grab-and-go option for those looking to start using a new camera monitor and recorder on their projects the same day that they buy one. The Atomos Ninja TX GO is also notable thanks to its 5.2” touchscreen, which offers a 1920 x 1080 resolution with a brighter 1500 cd/m² display that should be able to provide rich and accurate color precision even in the brightest of daylight settings.

Price and Availability Credit: Atomos The Atomos Ninja TX GO also offers 8/10-bit color processing, HDR support, Rec. 709 color gamut, and Calibrite ColorChecker Display Pro/Plus calibration support to ensure color-accurate, and plenty of other new updates and features, including a redesigned AtomOS Linux operating system and more robust connectivity features. If you’re curious to check out this new Atomos Ninja TX GO version, here are the full specs and purchase options. 1920 x 1080 IPS Touchscreen, 4K60 I/O

All Codecs + NDI License Preloaded

Locking HDMI 2.0 Input/Output

Records to CFexpress Type B Slot, USB-C

1500 cd/m² Brightness

Capture up to 6K30 ProRes RAW Video

W-Fi Firmware Updates

Updated AtomOS Linux Operating System

L-Series Battery Slot, Tally Light