Announced at the 2025 Austin Film Festival, which—as you might expect—takes place every year in Austin, Texas, this year’s winners include a diverse range of new voices and projects providing insights, inspiration, and plenty of entertainment.

Founded in 1994, the 32nd annual festival highlights storytellers in 33 categories and is selected from a pool of more than 17,000 submissions across 112 countries.

2025 Austin Film Festival Winners The Austin Film Festival reports that this year’s recipients join an illustrious lineage of AFF alumni including Clint Bentley, Zarna Garg, Greg Kwedar, Ashley Lyle, LaToya Morgan, Megan Park, and Oren Uziel, and that films written by past winners have now gone on to earn over $5 billion at the global box office, spent more than 20 weeks at #1, and went on to write and produce for A24, Amazon, Apple TV, FX, HBO, Hulu, Netflix, and other major studios. “For over three decades, our competitions have served to highlight emerging creatives and recognize original storytelling. At a time when the industry is in flux, we're proud to be partnering with so many industry leaders to identify the next generation of screenwriters and create real opportunities.” — Barbara Morgan, Executive Director of Austin Film Festival. Let’s look at some of the big winners from this year’s fest.

2025 SCRIPT COMPETITION AWARD & FELLOWSHIP WINNERS 2025 Script Competition Award & Fellowship Winners Credit: Austin Film Festival The 2025 Austin Film Festival Script Competition featured 22 categories. Drama Screenplay Award Presented by Writers Guild of America, East – The Other Side of 25 by Becca Hurd

Comedy Screenplay Award – Lauren Lindsay Can Go To Hell by Kate Beacom & Lacey Jeka

Big Indie Pictures Fellowship – Roots of Conflict by Ari Mostow

The Donners’ Company Award – Believe/Bерим by Ryan Werner

Enderby Entertainment Award – The Other Side of 25 by Becca Hurd

Josephson Entertainment Screenwriting Award – Black Silk by Patrick Michael

Horror Screenplay Award – SHIFT by Danny Salemme

Sci-fi Screenplay Award – On the Other Side by Lanre Olabisi

Wonder Project | Stand Together Fellowship – 27 Cows by Christopher Holt

YMH Studios Fellowship – Follow The Money by Patrick Franklin

Drama Teleplay Pilot – Dr. Nash by Cassidy Nash Davis

AMC One-Hour Pilot Award – Courier Girl by Anna Zabel

Comedy Teleplay Pilot – CRAPSHOOT by Drew McInturff

Adult Comedy Animated Series Fellowship Presented by Starburns Industries – Time Traveling Cum Cops by Austin Schauer

Josephson Entertainment Teleplay Award – Lady Em by Cristina Pippa

TV Comedy Fellowship Sponsored by the Nickelodeon Writing Program – Medusa: An Animated Series by Ruby Mainieri

Drama Teleplay Spec – Yellowjackets: Thicker than Water by Cynthia He

Comedy Teleplay Spec – Abbott Elementary: Skip Skampi’s by Scott Olsen

Short Screenplay – Did You Have a Good Time? by Kevin Talley

Stage Play – Shepherd by Gregory Paul

Scripted Digital Series – String City by Suemedha Sood

Fiction Podcast – Dial it Up by Philip Thorne & Oystein Brager

2025 FILM COMPETITION AWARD & FELLOWSHIP WINNERS 2025 Script Competition Award & Fellowship Winners Credit: Austin Film Festival The 2025 Austin Film Festival Film Jury Competition featured eleven categories of competition. Narrative Feature Presented by Big Indie Pictures – A Man Walks Down the Street; Writer/Director: Yuval Hadadi

Documentary Feature – Winner: Searching for Satyrus; Writer/Director: Rena Effendi | Honorable mention: Bite to Bite; Director: Kelly Lipscomb

Comedy Vanguard Feature – Theatre People; Writer/Director: Michael B. Breen

Dark Matters Feature – Cruel Hands; Writers: Al & Matthew Kalyk; Director: Al Kalyk

Narrative Short – Foxhole; Writer/Director: Nick Dugan

Student Short – Recess; Writer/Director: Jan Saczek

Documentary Short – We’re Fine; Director: Misha Karpenko

Animated Short – Beyond Measure; Writer/Director: David Ferrier

Produced Digital Series – Bliss Talent; Writers: Rachel Ravel & Elvira Ibragimova; Director: Elvira Ibragimova

