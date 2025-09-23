To celebrate the halfway point for this year’s Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas, the winners of this year’s awards have been announced. Featuring a range of gruesome and always-entertaining genre films from around the world, this year’s lineup brought an abundance of unique and intriguing features and shorts.

Let’s take a look at all of the winners, including the announcement of the winning pitch from the first-ever Fantastic Pitches competition, which saw the winning pitch receive $100,000 in funding for their feature film, global distribution, and a world premiere at Fantastic Fest 2026.