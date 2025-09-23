To celebrate the halfway point for this year’s Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas, the winners of this year’s awards have been announced. Featuring a range of gruesome and always-entertaining genre films from around the world, this year’s lineup brought an abundance of unique and intriguing features and shorts.

Let’s take a look at all of the winners, including the announcement of the winning pitch from the first-ever Fantastic Pitches competition, which saw the winning pitch receive $100,000 in funding for their feature film, global distribution, and a world premiere at Fantastic Fest 2026.

Fantastic Fest 2025 Award Winners

While we’re still waiting to see what all of the secret screenings end up being, the main award winners for Fantastic Fest 2025 have been unveiled and are all fascinating shorts and features that showcase the best up-and-coming voices in horror and genre cinema.

“To celebrate our 20th anniversary, we curated a remarkable lineup of feature and short films. Each year, our jurors face the difficult task of choosing from an extraordinary pool of talent, and this year was no exception. Despite the challenge, their selections reflect the true spirit of Fantastic Fest — a celebration of global cinema and the diverse voices that bring it to life.” — Annick Mahnert, Director of Programming for Fantastic Fest.

Here’s the full list of award winners, including the winning pitch from the first edition of Fantastic Pitches this year

"MAIN COMPETITION" FEATURES

Jurors: Mercedes Bryce Morgan, Fred Durst, Patton Oswalt

Best Picture: THE PLAGUE, directed by Charlie Polinger

Best Director: Bartosz M. Kowalski - 13 DAYS TILL SUMMER

Special Mention: DECORADO, directed by Alberto Vázquez

"NEXT WAVE" FEATURES

Jurors: Aaron Schimberg, Otessa Moshfegh, Lars Knudsen

Best Picture: CAMP, directed by Avalon Fast

Best Director: Paolo Strippoli - THE HOLY BOY

Special Mention: LUGER, directed by Bruno Martín

“HORROR” FEATURES

Jurors: Jose Cañas, Mònica García Massagué, Brandon Hill

Best Picture: THE VILE, directed by Majid Al Ansari

Best Director: Martín Mauregui - CRAZY OLD LADY

Special Mention: Best Kill - Knife in Bed in THE CURSE, directed by Kenichi Ugan

SHORT FILMS

Jurors: Lisa Ogdie, Shams Mohajerani, Matt Pifko

SHORTS “BEST OF FEST”

WATER SPORTS, directed by Whammy Alcazaren

SHORTS WITH LEGS

Best Picture: WATER SPORTS, directed by Whammy Alcazaren

SHORT FUSE

Best Picture: THE DYSPHORIA, directed by Kylie Aoibheann

FANTASTIC SHORTS

Best Picture: GIANT SKELETON, directed by Austin Birtch

DRAWN AND QUARTERED

Best Picture: A BREATH OF MINDFULNESS, directed by Milly Cohen

Honorable Mention: THE GNAWER OF ROCKS, directed by Louise Flaherty

AUDIENCE AWARD

THE HOLY BOY, directed by Paolo Strippoli

FANTASTIC PITCHES

Jurors: Barbara Crampton, Toby Poser, Tim League, Matt Johnson

PLAY HOUSE director Nicolas Curcio, Producer Kirby Gladstein, Producer Ben Gojer

For more information on the films listed above, visit https://www.fantasticfest.com/film-guide. And for the latest developments, visit the Fantastic Fest official site and follow the festival on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

