We woke up this morning to Marvel Studios unveiling the first official trailer for Avengers: Doomsday.

The movie is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame, Infinity War) and faces the challenge of combining three distinct Marvel cinematic universes (Earth-616 Avengers, Earth-828 Fantastic Four, and the Fox-era X-Men) into one.

Can they do it and still have it make sense?

Watch the trailer and find out.

The 'Avengers: Doomsday' Trailer Breakdown The internet is abuzz with all the new and old characters coming together to face off against Robert Downey Jr., who is now adorned in a metallic mask and green cloak as Doctor Doom. The trailer opens on the iconic wrought-iron gate of Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters, and we're suddenly transported back to the early 2000s as we meet Professor X (Patrick Stewart). He's staring up at a blood-red sky, and we know something crazy is about to go down. Then we see the Fantastic Four and Blank Panther crews shaking hands, as well as a flash of some of the other Marvel stalwarts over the last 20 years. We get a voiceover from Thor (Chris Hemsworth) that's ominous and warns of heroes' deaths when facing this kind of evil. The intercut scenes give us Gambit vs. Shang-Chi, and we see Channing Tatum officially back after Deadpool & Wolverine. We also get a quick flash of Rebecca Romijn’s Mystique shape-shifts from Yelena Belova mid-fight during a hallway brawl. The Moment We Knew Would Come Finally, we have Thor descend from the sky and swing a charged Stormbreaker at Victor von Doom. But Doom doesn't flinch, and his untold power is on display. Then he catches it, and we're a little worried these new Avengers may not make it. The camera pans down to Downey’s menacing eyes glowing behind the iconic metal mask, and Thor looks genuinely terrified. A Surprise Cameo The actual final scene of the trailer brings in Captain America's (Chris Evans) dulcet-toned voice as he steps from the shadows and summons Mjolnir to prove it's him, the Thor. He delivers a "Hey pal." And you sort of know this movie is going to be the meeting of new and old in order to further this chapter of Marvel's story. We have no idea if this is Old Man Steve from Endgame, or a variant Cap pulled from another branch in the timeline, but he's there to help.

Summing It All Up

What was your favorite moment from the trailer? Are you hyped for Cap and Thor reuniting against Doom?

Avengers: Doomsday drops December 18th, 2026, so cancel your Christmas week plans and go get your tickets now.

Let me know what you think in the comments.