It’s a debate as old as time, really. Are superheroes in the media played out? The most common genre comparison when this topic comes up is obviously the Western, which obviously had a major heyday before fizzling out of the public interest pretty aggressively, but the new re-release of Avengers: Endgame ahead of Doomsday this December shed a bit of unexpected light on this debate that’s worth discussing.

So let’s do just that.

Box Office Performance Ever since the initial release of Avengers: Endgame in 2019, that film and James Cameron’s Avatar have been fighting back and forth through various re-releases to claim the top-crowned spot of the highest-grossing movie of all time. Avatar held the record for a while after it re-released in China in 2021; however, the encore release of Endgame helped it shoot back up into the number one spot, with it earning well over 100 million dollars worldwide. This tells us a lot about the current superhero debate. Superhero movies are still generally underperforming at the box office. Supergirl this year has made less than 130 million worldwide, which is less than the re-release of Endgame alone. So, what gives? This debate is obviously more multifaceted than what many online will probably argue, but before we get into that, I’m going to backtrack just a little.

Why Westerns Died 'The Searchers' Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures If you think that Superhero media dominated the 2010s and into the 2020s, you should look into how aggressive the Western media influence was in the 40s and 50s. In 1959 alone, there were over 30 regularly syndicated Western television shows on the air that had nothing to do with each other. So when we talk about oversaturation of superhero media, there is definitely an argument for that, especially given how accessibility to media has changed since the 60s, but even when that is accounted for, it doesn’t even compare to the Western craze. But this was just one of many factors as to why Westerns died that don’t necessarily apply today. First of all, the culture throughout the 1960s started to shift in a far more cynical direction. This isn’t difficult to spot in cinema, because if you watch basically any Hollywood movie made from roughly 1967 to 1975, it’s usually pretty bleak, but this rise in popularity of this kind of media, given the state of the world, made people re-evaluate Westerns differently. The appeal of a black-and-white moral code, pure good versus evil entertainment, just stopped being realistic to people. Conflicts at home and abroad just made the entire media landscape shift, and when Westerns were pigeonholed by their aesthetic to not make this change, people started to tune out. Furthermore, the re-examination of our own cultural history at the time began to make Westerns leave a sour taste in the mouths of viewers. The more people looked at the world, and realized America’s place in it during periods Westerns depicted weren’t necessarily reflected properly in the Western media they were consuming, they became even further removed from them. These two big points of contention for audiences at the time don’t really apply to how audiences today feel about superhero movies, and the biggest reasons I think there’s such a disparity between how certain superhero films perform in conjunction with one another really aren’t that deep at all.