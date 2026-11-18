Whenever I’m sitting down to tackle a new screenwriting project, my anxiety shoots through the roof. It usually stays at that peak until my first draft is completed, but that initial hit of it while staring at the blank page can be pretty overwhelming. Screenwriter Rich Ronat seems to agree, as he sat down with Film Courage and talked about his process with first “anxiety drafts”.

Let’s take a look at some of his processes and how you can work them into your own writing process.

What is an Anxiety Draft? An anxiety draft can essentially be treated like a really quickly written first draft of anything. My anxiety while writing is at its worst when an idea I have hasn’t been materialized on the page yet, no matter how much of a work in progress it might be. The easiest way to get rid of this anxiety is to just speed-run a draft as quickly as you possibly can so that you can at least know that it can be done. Do not pay attention to the quality of your work because you know you’re just going to edit it later. Don’t rewrite scenes before you’re finished either, because everything is likely going to change a million times over, so why extend that process? Just write to write, and once you reach the end, take a deep breath and take a break.

Stephen King’s Six Week Rule An interesting ideology that Ronat brings up in his own process is Stephen King’s rule after writing a first draft. The argument is to throw your completed first draft into a drawer for a minimum of six weeks, and don’t think about it or look at it at all. Separate yourself from this side of your work entirely, so that when the time eventually comes for you to be able to look at it all again, you can do it from a mostly objective lens. I’ve done a version of this before where I put my script down for a while, not a set time necessarily, and then try to rewrite my favorite key scenes from memory, while incorporating some of the filler from my first draft into the new version. Surprisingly, for how out of order this sounds when I write it, it lets everything evolve into a new form at the same time without having to wait for an extra step to be completed. Your ending can change along with your first act simultaneously.

What to Do When You Get Back 'Adaptation' Credit: Columbia Pictures I like to think of the distancing portion of the writing process as if it’s any kind of recovery process for physical activity. Rest is imperative to your recovery, and being able to come back stronger than ever. But once that rest time has appropriately been spent, you better get up and come back at the next draft harder than ever. No one is coming to save you is a cheesy line, but it’s typically applicable in the film industry, and even more applicable to writers. Writing is perhaps the most isolating job in such a collaborative field. The amount of self-accountability and discipline you must have as a writer cannot be overstated. You have to be able to believe in and advocate for yourself better than anyone else would. Part of this is having a circle of friends that you trust to be able to give feedback on your work. But another huge part of this process is…