How do documentary films inform the way we approach narrative filmmaking? What does it mean to care for your mental health in an industry that thrives on constant creativity and long hours? How do documentary editors navigate the emotional toll of handling sensitive, often traumatic stories?

We answer all of this and more in our latest NFS podcast! Check out our interview with Bad Shabbos editor Kait Plum below for all these juicy secrets.

Enjoy!

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with editor Kait Plum to discuss: Doing a test scene before becoming the editor of Bad Shabbos

The difference between editing doc and editing narrative

Editing a film with many characters

The benefits of doing test screenings for comedy

Facing difficult footage when editing a documentary

The importance of setting boundaries and taking breaks

Using the term “participant” instead of “subject” in documentary filmmaking

What it was like to work on the doc, Mediha

Why networking and mentorship are crucial for aspiring editors

