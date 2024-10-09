How do documentary films inform the way we approach narrative filmmaking? What does it mean to care for your mental health in an industry that thrives on constant creativity and long hours? How do documentary editors navigate the emotional toll of handling sensitive, often traumatic stories?

We answer all of this and more in our latest NFS podcast! Check out our interview with Bad Shabbos editor Kait Plum below for all these juicy secrets.

Enjoy!

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with editor Kait Plum to discuss:

  • Doing a test scene before becoming the editor of Bad Shabbos
  • The difference between editing doc and editing narrative
  • Editing a film with many characters
  • The benefits of doing test screenings for comedy
  • Facing difficult footage when editing a documentary
  • The importance of setting boundaries and taking breaks
  • Using the term “participant” instead of “subject” in documentary filmmaking
  • What it was like to work on the doc, Mediha
  • Why networking and mentorship are crucial for aspiring editors

Links:

Bad Shabbos

Mediha

Follow Kait on IG

Subscribe to the No Film School Podcast on:

Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing podcast@nofilmschool.com.

Listen to more episodes of the No Film School podcast right here:

This episode of The No Film School Podcast was produced by GG Hawkins.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
podcastbad shabboskait plumeditingno film school podcast
Editing & Post-ProductionPodcastTopics