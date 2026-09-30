Harrison Ford is one such actor whose screen time is irrelevant to the impact he leaves on the narrative.

For instance, the actor barely appeared in one scene in Francis Ford Coppola’s Apocalypse Now, and yet, throughout the movie, all you can think about is Colonel G. Lucas and his concluding quip anytime you get a breather from all the war antics.

Basically, whether it’s one minute or 90, Richard Deckard or Indiana Jones, in a dystopian world or in a flying plane, Ford rules the screen.

That being said, he’s also one of those actors whose movie quotes have a legacy of their own.

In this article, we’ve compiled a list of the best Harrison Ford movie quotes.

Most Memorable Harrison Ford Movie Quotes

1. President James Marshall, Air Force One

“Get off my plane!”

If your president is anything like James Marshall—well, you’re lying! That kind of coolness only comes from fiction and Harrison Ford.

When terrorists hijack the U.S. president’s plane with the president and his family on board, demanding the release of a terrorist in exchange, it is up to the leader of the nation to save the day.

In the final battle between Gary Oldman’s Ivan and the president, the two engage in an intense hand-to-hand fight as the former tries to escape after fulfilling his mission.

As Marshall overpowers him, his last words to Ivan are, “Get off my plane!” as he lets go of his body, which gets sucked out through the cargo entrance.

2. Indiana Jones, Raiders of the Lost Ark

“It’s not the years, honey, it’s the mileage.”

In his quest for the Ark, Indy stumbles upon his ex-girlfriend, Marion, in Nepal. In a later scene, Marion tells Indy that he is nothing like she remembers him from 10 years ago.

Slightly hurt (he tries well to cover it), Indy reminds her that it’s never about the age, but all about the experiences.

3. Han Solo, Star Wars: Episode V—The Empire Strikes Back

“Never tell me the odds.”

When we meet him, Han Solo is a smuggler who only works for credits. But by the second film, he cares deeply for his friends and becomes a leader in the Rebellion. During one intense chase sequence, Han is trying to outrun the Imperial fleet. He flies the spaceship straight into an asteroid field, which baffles the rest of his crew.

Statistically, the odds of making it out alive from there are pretty slim, precisely 3,720 to one, as per C-3PO. Han knows it, and so he knows that those chasing them won’t follow him there.

4. Richard Deckard, Blade Runner

Blade Runner Source: Warner Bros

“I don’t know why he saved my life. Maybe in those last moments, he loved life more than he ever had before. Not just his life—anybody’s life; my life. All he’d wanted were the same answers the rest of us want. Where did I come from? Where am I going? How long have I got? All I could do was sit there and watch him die.”

Blade Runner handles the delicate theme of what it means to be a human.

Ford’s Deckard is hired to hunt down the replicants who’ve made their way back to Earth. It is only when Deckard hangs onto a ledge, holding on for his life, that he understands the plight of the replicants who are being hunted down just because they want to exist.

When Roy Batty spares his life, Deckard is forced to confront the irony of the situation.

Although this one’s not really a one-liner, Deckard's comparison to the replicants here makes it special, given the context of the movie. His words remind us of humanity's true quest.

5. Tom O’Meara, The Devil’s Own

The Devil's Own Source: Columbia Pictures

“I understand why he’s doin’ what he’s doin’. If I had to endure what he’s endured—if I was 8 years old and saw my father gunned down in front of my family—I’d be carryin’ a gun too, and I wouldn’t be wearin’ a badge.”

Alan J. Pakula’s The Devil’s Own follows Tom O’Meara, a New York cop, who has no idea that he’s hosting an IRA assassin in his house as his house guest. When he learns about his guest’s identity, Tom is enraged at the betrayal. However, as the truth unfolds, he identifies with the stranger’s pain.

6. Han Solo, Star Wars: Episode IV—A New Hope

“I’ve got a bad feeling about this.”

When a movie quote becomes a part of your everyday vocabulary and regularly tops the meme charts more than three decades later, you know it is iconic. This line became such a hit that it eventually found its way into not only most of the Star Wars movies but also other films.

The quote was first delivered by Han in the original Star Wars movie.

7. Colonel Lucas, Apocalypse Now

“You understand, Captain, that this mission does not exist, nor will it ever exist.”

Set against the Vietnam War, Apocalypse Now follows Captain Willard as he sets out on his secret mission to assassinate a rogue U.S. colonel who now claims to be God.

Before he sets out for his mission, he is briefed by General Corman and Colonel Lucas, who give him clear instructions to be ruthless about the kill he is about to make.

The conversation ends with Colonel Lucas’ cautionary words to Willard that once he is out there, he is on his own. Even though this is a military order from his seniors, this mission doesn’t exist.

8. Jack Ryan, Clear and Present Danger

“I’m sorry, Mr. President, I don’t dance.”

Just look at Ford’s Jack Ryan standing up to the president!

When the president tries to enlist Ryan in covering up an illegal covert operation in Colombia, Ryan refuses. The president offers various incentives to buy his silence, but Ryan makes clear he won't play along, delivering the line as a flat, unapologetic refusal to participate in a political cover-up.

Which is your favorite Harrison Ford character?