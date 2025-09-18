Jack Black has become one of the most reliable box office stars across movies in recent years, with titles he stars in making massive amounts of money and bringing in huge audiences.

His rise to power should have been easier to predict; he's so lovable and the best part of many movies.

But today, I wanted to go over the ten films I think are his best.

Let's dive in.

1. School of Rock (2003) Director: Richard Linklater

Richard Linklater Writer: Mike White Man, if you're having a bad day, this is a great movie to watch. This film probably perfectly encapsulates Jack Black's persona. It has music and comedy and so much to cheer for. As the wannabe rockstar Dewey Finn, he cons his way into a substitute teaching gig and makes anyone watching the movie love music, especially rock and roll. The role earned him a Golden Globe nomination and cemented his status as a leading man. Filmmaking Lesson: Build the film around your star's unique strengths.

2. High Fidelity (2000) Director: Stephen Frears

Stephen Frears Writers: D.V. DeVincentis, Steve Pink, John Cusack, & Scott Rosenberg I feel like this was the first role where Black really popped on screen, and he stole every scene he was in, and that was hard to do in this movie. He plays a hyper-opinionated and hilariously snobby record store employee who has no problem judging your taste. His passionate rendition of "Let's Get It On" might be the best part of that movie. Filmmaking Lesson: A memorable supporting character can elevate an entire film.

3. Kung Fu Panda (2008) Directors: John Stevenson & Mark Osborne

John Stevenson & Mark Osborne Writers: Jonathan Aibel & Glenn Berger As the voice of Po, the clumsy and food-loving panda destined for greatness, Black brought a perfect blend of humor and heart to this animated blockbuster. I cannot imagine anyone else embodying this character in any way. Filmmaking Lesson: The right voice actor doesn't just say the words—they are the character and bring themselves into the performance.

4. Bernie (2011) Director: Richard Linklater

Richard Linklater Writers: Skip Hollandsworth & Richard Linklater In a rare dramatic role, Black shines with a nuanced and critically acclaimed performance as the real-life mortician Bernie Tiede, a beloved small-town figure who commits a shocking murder. I love seeing him challenge himself and blend into this Texan thriller comedy. The role earned him his second Golden Globe nomination. Filmmaking Lesson: Don't be afraid to blend genres and storytelling formats.

5. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) Director: Jake Kasdan

Jake Kasdan Writers: Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers, Scott Rosenberg, & Jeff Pinkner Man, this might be the best reboot of all time. Black's comedic genius is on full display as he portrays a teenage girl trapped in the avatar of a middle-aged male explorer. It is so funny, and he plays the role with such sweetness and grace. Filmmaking Lesson: A successful reboot honors the original's spirit while modernizing the concept for today's audiences.

6. Tropic Thunder (2008) Director: Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller Writers: Justin Theroux, Ben Stiller, & Etan Cohen Possibly the hardest I have ever laughed in the movie theater, Black holds his own as Jeff Portnoy, a drug-addicted comedian desperate for a serious acting role. This feels like the role he was born to play, and it cemented him as one of my favorites. His over-the-top antics and commitment to the role meant you never had any idea what would happen next. Filmmaking Lesson: Effective satire requires fearless commitment to a specific target. Make jokes that are relevant and don't worry about consequences.

7. King Kong (2005) Director: Peter Jackson

Peter Jackson Writers: Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, & Peter Jackson In Peter Jackson's epic remake, Black took on a more dramatic role as the ambitious and morally ambiguous filmmaker Carl Denham. Again, he sort of blends into the role, and you hate him. He's a villain who has a turn appreciating Kong, but it made me want to see him do these kinds of roles more. Filmmaking Lesson: Spectacle is most effective when it serves an emotional story. So get the story right first!

8. Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006) Director: Liam Lynch

Liam Lynch Writers: Jack Black, Kyle Gass, & Liam Lynch This rock opera is a hilariously absurd journey of two aspiring musicians on a quest for a legendary guitar pick. It has Jack Black's real-life band headlining and some catchy songs that stick with you long after you have watched. Filmmaking Lesson: You can tell a story for a niche audience if you keep it small.

9. Nacho Libre (2006) Director: Jared Hess

Jared Hess Writers: Jared Hess, Jerusha Hess, & Mike White From the quirky mind of director Jared Hess, this offbeat comedy stars Black as a monastery cook who moonlights as a luchador to save an orphanage. It's so funny and so ridiculous. I felt like it was underappreciated at the time. Black's physical comedy here has never been better. Filmmaking Lesson: A distinct directorial aesthetic can be a character in itself. This movie is distinct and found its audience over time.

10. The Holiday (2006) Director: Nancy Meyers

Nancy Meyers Writer: Nancy Meyers I watch this movie every Christmas season. It's full of so much charm and romance. Black crushes playing a handsome and flirty film composer and brings in a real passion for music and movies in this romantic comedy. His sweet and genuine performance alongside Kate Winslet showcased a softer side of his acting abilities, and again, we need him in more roles like this one. Filmmaking Lesson: Casting against type can bring you a lot of depth and create an interesting character.

Summing It All Up As you can see, Jack Black is a versatile actor who can do it all. I love seeing him on the big screen, and I hope he uses his newfound theatrical power for good. I can't wait to see what he does next.

Let me know what you think in the comments.