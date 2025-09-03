We’ve all been there. You’re watching a show for the main plot, but your eyes keep darting toward that one character lurking in the corner of the frame—the one cracking the sly jokes, or carrying more emotional gravity than the lead ever does—or could.

Sometimes, these so-called “supporting” roles go well beyond just complementing the story. They hijack it. They radiate so much charisma and depth that you find yourself whispering, “I wish I could get to see more of them.”

This article is a love letter to those scene-stealers. They’re the misfits, the masterminds, the sidekicks, and the schemers who often end up more beloved and fascinating than the supposed stars of their stories. They make you want to hit pause, replay their scenes, and even daydream about what they’d be doing off-screen.

And honestly? Their untold stories are begging for the spotlight.

So here it is—a celebration of those unforgettable figures who earned their place in pop culture not by being front-and-center, but by dominating from the sidelines. From sharp-tongued aristocrats to eccentric witches, from animated icons to icy villains, here are 14 characters who broke out of the ensemble and absolutely deserve their own spin-off series.

The Criteria: What Makes a Spin-Off-Worthy Character?

Before we start handing out imaginary contracts, let’s set some ground rules. Not every side character is a spin-off material—some are perfect in small doses, like a dash of spice you don’t want ruining the stew. But the ones on this list have something special. Four things, to be exact.

First, proven depth and unexplored backstory. These characters carry hints of rich, complex histories we only glimpse on the screen. Maybe they’ve got a mysterious past, an unspoken trauma, or a skillset that feels criminally underexplored. They practically beg for expansion.

Second, standalone narrative potential. You can imagine their world existing outside the original show or movie. They’re not tethered to the main character’s journey—they could easily carry one of their own, whether it’s a political thriller, a dark comedy, or an intergalactic drama.

Third, undeniable audience demand. These are the characters who trend on Twitter, inspire fan art, and steal the spotlight in every review. When they’re on screen, the energy shifts—and audiences can’t get enough.

Finally, the elusive “It” factor. Call it charisma, magnetism, or plain old star power—it’s the intangible quality that makes you want to follow them anywhere, even into a spin-off about their Tuesday grocery run. If you can imagine them headlining a story and making it work, they’ve got it.

With that in mind, let’s dive into the list—the 14 scene-stealing legends who deserve their own spin-off more than anyone.

1. Luna Lovegood – Harry Potter series

Portrayed by: Evanna Lynch

Spin-Off Title: The Lost Chronicles of Luna Lovegood

Introduced in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Luna stood out with her dreamy voice, strange logic, and quiet courage. Evanna Lynch turned what could’ve been comic relief into an icon of individuality.

The Spin-Off Pitch:

Genre: Fantasy Mystery

Logline: After the war, Luna roams the wizarding world chasing rare creatures and forgotten histories.

World: A mix of travelogue and mystery, with eccentric allies, skeptics, and magical conspiracies along the way.

Why It Would Work: Luna’s worldview is her superpower. A spin-off would blend whimsy and wisdom, celebrating the extraordinary in the overlooked.

2. Arya Stark – Game of Thrones

Portrayed by: Maisie Williams

Spin-Off Title: West of Westeros

Arya evolved from a mischievous tomboy to a lethal assassin across Game of Thrones (2011–2019). Maisie Williams gave her grit and vulnerability, making Arya one of TV’s most beloved arcs.

The Spin-Off Pitch:

Genre: Epic Adventure

Logline: Having left Westeros, Arya sails west to chart unknown lands and carve her own destiny.

World: Endless—new continents, cultures, and dangers beyond the map’s edge.

Why It Would Work: Arya’s curiosity and resilience make her perfect for a frontier story. Her spin-off could expand the Thrones universe while giving her the freedom to write her own legend.

3. Donkey – Shrek series

Portrayed by: Eddie Murphy

Spin-Off Title: The Misadventures of Donkey

Introduced in Shrek (2001), Donkey’s nonstop chatter, optimism, and surprising heart made him the franchise’s comic engine. Eddie Murphy’s delivery turned him into an instant favorite.

The Spin-Off Pitch:

Genre: Animated Comedy

Logline: Donkey and Dragon raise their hybrid brood while stumbling into absurd quests.

World: A fairy-tale sandbox full of bizarre creatures, riddles, and ridiculous kingdoms.

Why It Would Work: Donkey thrives in chaos. A spin-off could push the franchise’s humor further while showing how heart anchors comedy.

4. Karen Walker – Will & Grace

Portrayed by: Megan Mullally

Spin-Off Title: Just Karen

Karen Walker in Will & Grace (1998–2006, 2017–2020) was a brash boozehound who was side-splittingly funny. Megan Mullally’s fearless performance made her a sitcom icon.

The Spin-Off Pitch:

Genre: Workplace/Wealth Comedy

Logline: After Grace moves on, Karen “manages” her fortune, businesses, and new social disasters.

World: Luxury penthouses, art auctions, and upper-class absurdity.

Why It Would Work: Karen’s larger-than-life persona deserves the spotlight. Her outrageous antics can easily carry a series packed with biting humor.

5. Steve Harrington – Stranger Things

Portrayed by: Joe Keery

Spin-Off Title: Babysitter’s Apocalypse

Steve started as a cliché jock in Stranger Things (2016–). But Joe Keery’s charm flipped him into the show’s MVP: reluctant babysitter turned monster fighter.

The Spin-Off Pitch:

Genre: Supernatural Adventure

Logline: After Hawkins, Steve and a new crew confront bizarre threats in small-town America.

World: Monster-of-the-week format with 80s nostalgia and heart.

Why It Would Work: Steve is endlessly watchable. A spin-off could blend horror and comedy while letting him shine as an unlikely hero.

6. Gus Fring – Breaking Bad

Portrayed by: Giancarlo Esposito

Spin-Off Title: The Rise of Fring

In Breaking Bad (2008–2013), Gus Fring embodied calm menace. Giancarlo Esposito’s precision made him one of TV’s greatest villains.

The Spin-Off Pitch:

Genre: Crime Thriller

Logline: Before Heisenberg, Gus built an empire. This is the untold story of his Chilean past and rise in Albuquerque.

World: A blend of cartel wars, business strategy, and moral darkness.

Why It Would Work: Fans want to know how Gus became Gus. His backstory is ripe for drama, suspense, and character study.

7. Lord Voldemort – Harry Potter series

Portrayed by: Ralph Fiennes

Spin-Off Title: Tom Riddle: The Making of a Monster

Though central, Voldemort often lurked in shadows across the films (2001–2011). Ralph Fiennes gave him chilling gravitas, but Tom Riddle’s transformation remained largely unseen.

The Spin-Off Pitch:

Genre: Dark Fantasy

Logline: The life of Tom Riddle—from orphan to dark lord—told in harrowing detail.

World: Hogwarts halls, forbidden magic, and the darker corners of the wizarding world.

Why It Would Work: Audiences crave villain origins. Voldemort’s rise could explore ambition, corruption, and the cost of power.

8. Bellatrix Lestrange – Harry Potter series

Portrayed by: Helena Bonham Carter

Spin-Off Title: Bellatrix Unleashed

Helena Bonham Carter’s wild-eyed Bellatrix electrified the screen with chaos and cruelty. She was terrifying and oddly magnetic.

The Spin-Off Pitch:

Genre: Gothic Thriller

Logline: A twisted journey through Bellatrix’s youth, indoctrination, and service to Voldemort.

World: Pure-blood society, Azkaban horrors, and cult-like Death Eater circles.

Why It Would Work: Bellatrix represents pure chaos. Her backstory could be a chilling dive into fanaticism and fear.

9. Edna Mode – The Incredibles series

Portrayed by: Brad Bird

Spin-Off Title: Mode: Superhero Stylist

First appearing in The Incredibles (2004), Edna Mode became a scene-stealer with just a few minutes of screen time. Her wit and design genius made her unforgettable.

The Spin-Off Pitch:

Genre: Animated Workplace Comedy

Logline: Edna juggles eccentric superheroes, outrageous costume demands, and her own flair for drama.

World: A fashion house colliding with the world of superheroes.

Why It Would Work: She’s fabulous. A spin-off could celebrate her eccentricity while satirizing both fashion and hero culture.

10. Dwight Schrute – The Office

Portrayed by: Rainn Wilson

Spin-Off Title: Schrute Farms

Dwight was eccentric, intense, and endlessly quotable in The Office (2005–2013). Rainn Wilson gave him absurdity and heart.

The Spin-Off Pitch:

Genre: Mockumentary Comedy

Logline: Dwight runs Schrute Farms while chasing power in small-town Pennsylvania.

World: A rural oddball setting ripe with quirky neighbors and beet-based humor.

Why It Would Work: Dwight’s quirks deserve full exploration. His world is weird enough to fuel years of comedy.

11. Gloria Pritchett – Modern Family

Portrayed by: Sofía Vergara

Spin-Off Title: Gloria!

Gloria wasn’t just Jay’s fiery wife—she stole scenes with her wild backstories, fierce personality, and Sofía Vergara’s unmatched comic timing. She blended heart and hilarity in ways no other Modern Family character could.

The Spin-Off Pitch:

Genre: Family Comedy, Prequel

Logline: From chaotic family feuds in Colombia to single-mom struggles in the US, Gloria’s life is full of misadventures, cultural clashes, and unexpected triumphs.

World: Flashbacks to her rivalry with her sister and eccentric Colombian relatives, mixed with her early US days, would make for endless storylines.

Why It Would Work: Gloria has depth the sitcom only hinted at—funny, resilient, and larger than life. A spin-off would show both her outrageous humor and her inspiring journey.

12. Melisandre – Game of Thrones

Portrayed by: Carice van Houten

Spin-Off Title: The Red Woman

Melisandre was one of the most enigmatic forces in Game of Thrones. From her fiery prophecies to her morally grey choices, she embodied the show’s balance of faith, fear, and fatalism. Every time she appeared, the stakes felt higher.

The Spin-Off Pitch:

Genre: Dark Fantasy-Drama

Logline: Centuries before the War of the Five Kings, a young girl from Asshai discovers the Lord of Light and grows into the Red Woman we know—mystic, manipulator, and believer.

World: This series could dive deep into shadowbinding, Asshai’s eerie culture, and her long, winding path across Westeros. Cameos from legendary figures in Essos and flash-forwards of her visions would weave a rich mythos.

Why It Would Work: Her story is tragic yet inspiring. A spin-off could shine a light on resilience and justice in the Thrones universe.

13. Thanos – Marvel Cinematic Universe

Portrayed by: Josh Brolin

Spin-Off Title: Thanos Rising

Though a villain, Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) became oddly relatable, thanks to Josh Brolin’s layered performance. His ideology made him unforgettable.

The Spin-Off Pitch:

Genre: Sci-Fi Epic

Logline: The early life of Thanos—exile from Titan, rise to power, and warped vision of “balance.”

World: Cosmic settings across alien planets and intergalactic wars.

Why It Would Work: Audiences want to understand their villains. A Thanos origin could rival the best space operas.

14. Olenna Tyrell – Game of Thrones

Portrayed by: Diana Rigg

Spin-Off Title: The Queen of Thorns

Olenna Tyrell delivered some of the sharpest lines in Game of Thrones. Diana Rigg’s wit and presence made her unforgettable.

The Spin-Off Pitch:

Genre: Fantasy, Political Drama

Logline: Olenna’s rise in House Tyrell, mastering politics with wit sharper than any sword.

World: Highgarden and King’s Landing intrigue before the war.

Why It Would Work: Olenna proves power doesn’t always need armies—it needs strategy. A prequel would spotlight intelligence as the deadliest weapon.

The Future is Bright and Full of Potential

Fan adoration is, of course, a unifying factor among these characters, but what truly sticks them together is the unexplored richness packed into them. They’re layered, magnetic, and often more compelling than the protagonists they supported. Each carries the seed of a standalone story that could thrive in the right hands.

Spin-offs succeed when they capture lightning in a bottle again, not by copying, but by shifting perspective. Imagine Luna discovering hidden worlds, Arya charting the unknown, or Gloria building her own empire. These are more than just side plots. These are stories waiting to happen.

So here’s the question: if these spin-offs were to happen, which one would you watch first?

Or better yet—who did we miss?

Drop your dream spin-off ideas in the comments, or shout them out online with #SpinOffWorthy. Because if there’s one thing these scene-stealers prove, it’s this: sometimes the best stories are hiding in plain sight.