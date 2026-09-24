In this episode of the No Film School Podcast, recorded at Fantastic Fest 2026 in Austin, No Film School founder Ryan Koo talks with Into the Sky writer-directors Drew Mylrea and Evan Buxbaum about the decade-long path to making their sci-fi comedy. They trace the project from an early script that Evan initially rejected through Black List evaluations, financing, casting Sam Richardson, and an ambitious 25-day production with dozens of locations and hundreds of VFX shots.

Drew and Evan also explain how they divided responsibilities as co-directors, used LiDAR scans and LEGO figures to pre-visualize scenes, navigated production setbacks, tested unfinished cuts with audiences, and learned to trust their instincts while making an independent film designed to feel like a blockbuster.

In this episode, we discuss: How Drew and Evan became filmmaking collaborators after spending hours together shooting a Method soap commercial in a tiny shower

Evan’s experience making Sun Belt Express and the long gap between his first and second features

Why Drew kept returning to the alien-abduction concept that eventually became Into the Sky

Revisiting old material after years of becoming better writers and filmmakers

How strong Black List evaluations gave the filmmakers psychological momentum to commit to the project

Spending roughly two years rewriting the script and assembling financing

Why casting director Kate Geller became an important part of building the movie’s cast

How attaching Sam Richardson helped the project gain momentum

The pressures created when an in-demand actor gives an independent production a narrow shooting window

Walking away from a “turnkey” production-services solution that would have forced most of the movie onto a single estate

Finding the town of Catskill, New York, and rebuilding their location strategy around what the movie actually needed

Why filmmakers sometimes have to reject the easiest logistical solution when it threatens the film creatively

Shooting the movie in 25 days while managing frequent company moves

How Drew and Evan divided directing responsibilities according to their complementary strengths

Drew’s focus on visual storytelling, camera placement, and spectacle versus Evan’s focus on performance, character, and dialogue

Using iPhone LiDAR scans and Polycam to create digital models of locations

Printing location blueprints and using custom Lego figures and a Lego camera to block scenes with the AD and cinematographer

Building detailed storyboards and turning them into rough animatics for complicated sequences

Trying to create an “indie blockbuster” without a blockbuster budget

The challenge of completing approximately 500 visual-effects shots with an extremely small VFX team

Why extensive preparation became a starting point for improvisation once production problems appeared

Delaying a cornfield sequence until the final day of photography so the corn would be tall enough for the scene

How rain, heat, scheduling problems, and other uncontrollable factors reshaped the production

Watching dailies and determining whether scenes needed to be reshot

Why a scene they believed needed a reshoot ultimately used mostly material from the original shoot

Working 12-hour shooting days followed by another four or five hours of preparation each night

Splitting up the first stages of post-production so Drew could eventually watch the assembly with fresh eyes

Why comedy becomes difficult to judge after watching the same material dozens of times

Screening cuts for friends and family to measure real laughter and audience energy

Using QR codes and Google Forms to collect individual reactions before a group discussion could influence everyone’s opinions

Measuring character likability and other audience responses between different test screenings

Asking test audiences to respond to major VFX sequences while those sequences were still extremely unfinished

The moment completed visual effects and music finally made the filmmakers feel that the movie was working

Their goal of making large, entertaining movies with heart on an independent scale

Why Drew and Evan believe their filmmaking education ultimately came from making things, making mistakes, and “touching the stove”

Guests: Drew Mylrea

Evan Buxbaum





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