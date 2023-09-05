Finding a good cinema camera that fits your needs is really hard. Finding a good deal on one is even harder, especially for gear that's newer to the market.

For this "Deals of the Week," we have three camera brands and models that are either the hottest thing on the market or highly sought after for their image quality. So, which one is right for you?

Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2 The BMPCC line from Blackmagic has been one of the most polarizing cameras I've ever seen. From its initial release stirring up the market to its no-longer-fits-in-the-pocket form factor, the Pocket Cinema Cameras produce gorgeous image quality at a price point barely anyone can touch.

BMPCC 6K G2 The BMPCC 6K G2 is a cine-style camera that features the same 6K S35 sensor, recording features, dynamic range, interface ports, and controls as the 6K Pro, but pares a few features to create a more affordable form. Features include a 5" tilting touchscreen LCD, Pro EVF, and battery grip options, dual mini-XLR audio inputs, an NP-F570 L-series battery slot, and the updated Gen 5 color science. Yaroslav Altunin $1995 $1495 Buy Now

Canon EOS R5 C Mirrorless Cinema Camera While Canon created the affordable digital cinematography market with its release of the EOS 5D and 7D, it hasn't stopped giving creatives some fantastic tools for all sorts of projects. But as other companies struggled to balance their photography and cinema cameras, Canon embraced that idea and built a true hybrid for both worlds.

Canon EOS R5 C The R5 C enhances a number of features in comparison to its siblings the R5 and C70, including 4K120 recording, HDMI RAW output, Canon Log 3 HLG/PQ support, unlimited recording time, a timecode port, Dual Pixel CMOS AF with eye detection, an active cooling system, a high-power LP-E6NH battery, 13 reassignable buttons, and a multi-function shoe for XLR adapters. Yaroslav Altunin $4299 $3999 Buy Now

Sony PXW-FX9 Sony is the 800-lb gorilla of the camera market. Not only do their tools have industry-leading autofocus, but their recent cameras have included AI-assisted features and low-light capabilities that other manufacturers just haven't been able to reach. Its cinema line of FX cameras are incredible tools that offer a solution for literally any budget level. From the FX30 to the Sony Venice, the FX line can compete with the likes of Blackmagic and all the way to ARRI, all at the same time.