A few weeks ago we highlighted a special set of deals on some of the best Canon cameras that you could use to build out your small production team's arsenal. And, for the benefit of staying fair and balanced here, we have to shout out these three Sony cameras on sale as well that would be ideal to build out your video careers.

For this "Deals of the Week," we look at options ranging from the more prosumer vlog side to some very capable mirrorless options, here are three Sony cameras currently on sale that would 100% be worth adding to your production bags today — each with their own accessories kits to leave you ready to roll into battle.

Sony a7R IIIA Kit Our top option features a camera kit built around the Sony a7R IIIA, which itself is a versatile, high-performance camera characterized not only by its resolution, but also by its multimedia versatility and reliability. Featuring a back-illuminated design, the full-frame 42.4-megapixel Exmor R CMOS sensor works with the BIONZ X image processor to offer high-resolution stills and video while minimizing noise and improving speed. You can also refine the kit to choose a stock lens to go with the camera to let you dive into production as soon as it arrives.

Sony a7R IIIA Mirrorless Camera with Accessories Kit

$2207 $1998

Sony a7 II Kit Our second option is built around the Sony a7 II mirrorless camera, which features 5-axis SteadyShot INSIDE image stabilization with 4.5 stops of compensation. This camera really takes Sony's line of full-frame cameras to the next level with its 24.3-megapixel sensor. The a7 II also features a moisture- and dust-resistant design with a magnesium alloy body and a more robust lens mount. This bundle also includes the full-frame mirrorless body, standard zoom lens with a memory card, a spare battery, UV filter, and a protective camera bag.

Sony a7 II Mirrorless Camera with 28-70mm Lens and Accessories Kit
$1606.79 $998

Sony ZV-1 II Kit Finally, more on the prosumer or professional vlogger or content creator side, this Sony ZV-1 II is really designed for carefree and effortless creation. With a 18-50mm-equivalent f/1.8-4 wide-angle zoom lens this camera really expands the frame for content creators. It's also sleek and lightweight and ideal for one-handed shooting. The kit comes with everything you'd need to launch a career as a videographer or full-time content creator today.