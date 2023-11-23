It's that time of year again when deals abound. Whatever your thoughts are on the consumerism of it all, we can't argue with the absurd amount of sales on offer.

While it's hard to parse through the offerings from big corporate chains, this time of the year is perfect for smaller brands to connect with their customers by offering their products at a steal.

Check out the NFS Holiday Gift Guide if you need some holiday gift ideas.

But if you're here for Black Friday, these are some of our favorite Black Friday deals for filmmakers.

B&H If you're a filmmaker, B&H should be your first stop. If you need electronics, lighting, or anything with a lens, B&H should also be your first stop. The NYC-based company has been a leader in providing the right tools for filmmakers, so check out their Black Friday deals before you go anywhere else. B&H Black Friday Deals Black Friday deals from those who know what you need. B&H

Moment Hailing from the Pacific Northwest, Moment is a company that makes us think of B&H, but they're hipsters and live in Portland. The company offers impressive tools for creatives who rely on a smartphone (like the new M-Series iPhone lenses) but has also released some unique tools for mirrorless cameras alongside its usual offering of filmmaking gear from different camera manufacturers. M-Series Lenses - Up to 50% off!

Lens Filters - all 30% off

Phone Cases - 30% off

Everything Bags - 25% off

Long Weekend - 30% off last season’s gear

LAB22 - 25% off and now fully in stock

All Moment Deals - Up to 70% off For more niche tools, Moment has you covered. Moments

Adobe If software is your go-to tool for creative endeavors, Adobe will be one of your first stops, and the company is no stranger to great Black Friday deals. If you haven't dipped your toe into the Adobe toolkit, here's a list of things to consider. Adobe Creative Cloud - Save over 50%

Substance 3D Collection - Save 50% for the first six month

Adobe Creative Cloud is a powerful toolkit for any filmmaker. Adobe

LumaFusion & Digital Anarchy LumaTouch and its great tablet-based video editor for mobile filmmakers, LumaFusion, breaks away from the desktop editing workflow to keep creative mobile on set or on the road. For Black Friday, LumaFusion will be $14.99 starting Thursday, November 23rd. In addition, LumaFusion Multicam Studio will be $9.99, and the FCPXML export feature will be $4.99. LumaFusion - On sale for $14.99

Multicam - On sale for $9.99

FCPXML Feature - $4.99 On the other hand, Digital Anarchy offers some great plugins and tools to smooth out your post-production workflow. Digital Anarchy - 50% off

Data Storyteller- 50% off Use coupon code: BlackAnarchy LumaFusion is available for iOS and Android. LumaTouch

Artlist.io ​If you've ever needed music, SFX, and a stock footage library, Artlist.io is a great place to check out first. It was my go-to when I needed to score my last production. Since then, the entire suite has been expanded to include much more than music. For Black Friday, Artlist is offering 10% off its Max Subscription Tier. This gets you everything you need to sweeten your final edit. Music, SFX, stock footage, and templates all in one place. Artlist.io