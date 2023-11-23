2023 Black Friday Filmmaking Deals You Don't Want To Miss
Black Friday is here once again and that means buying everything under the sun. Here are some amazing deals filmmakers should know about.
It's that time of year again when deals abound. Whatever your thoughts are on the consumerism of it all, we can't argue with the absurd amount of sales on offer.
While it's hard to parse through the offerings from big corporate chains, this time of the year is perfect for smaller brands to connect with their customers by offering their products at a steal.
Check out the NFS Holiday Gift Guide if you need some holiday gift ideas.
But if you're here for Black Friday, these are some of our favorite Black Friday deals for filmmakers.
B&H
If you're a filmmaker, B&H should be your first stop. If you need electronics, lighting, or anything with a lens, B&H should also be your first stop.
The NYC-based company has been a leader in providing the right tools for filmmakers, so check out their Black Friday deals before you go anywhere else.
Black Friday deals from those who know what you need.
B&H
Moment
Hailing from the Pacific Northwest, Moment is a company that makes us think of B&H, but they're hipsters and live in Portland. The company offers impressive tools for creatives who rely on a smartphone (like the new M-Series iPhone lenses) but has also released some unique tools for mirrorless cameras alongside its usual offering of filmmaking gear from different camera manufacturers.
- M-Series Lenses - Up to 50% off!
- Lens Filters - all 30% off
- Phone Cases - 30% off
- Everything Bags - 25% off
- Long Weekend - 30% off last season’s gear
- LAB22 - 25% off and now fully in stock
- All Moment Deals - Up to 70% off
For more niche tools, Moment has you covered.
Moments
Adobe
If software is your go-to tool for creative endeavors, Adobe will be one of your first stops, and the company is no stranger to great Black Friday deals. If you haven't dipped your toe into the Adobe toolkit, here's a list of things to consider.
- Adobe Creative Cloud - Save over 50%
- Substance 3D Collection - Save 50% for the first six month
Adobe Creative Cloud is a powerful toolkit for any filmmaker.
Adobe
LumaFusion & Digital Anarchy
LumaTouch and its great tablet-based video editor for mobile filmmakers, LumaFusion, breaks away from the desktop editing workflow to keep creative mobile on set or on the road.
For Black Friday, LumaFusion will be $14.99 starting Thursday, November 23rd. In addition, LumaFusion Multicam Studio will be $9.99, and the FCPXML export feature will be $4.99.
- LumaFusion - On sale for $14.99
- Multicam - On sale for $9.99
- FCPXML Feature - $4.99
On the other hand, Digital Anarchy offers some great plugins and tools to smooth out your post-production workflow.
- Digital Anarchy - 50% off
- Data Storyteller- 50% off
Use coupon code: BlackAnarchy
LumaFusion is available for iOS and Android.
LumaTouch
Artlist.io
If you've ever needed music, SFX, and a stock footage library, Artlist.io is a great place to check out first. It was my go-to when I needed to score my last production. Since then, the entire suite has been expanded to include much more than music.
For Black Friday, Artlist is offering 10% off its Max Subscription Tier.
This gets you everything you need to sweeten your final edit.
Music, SFX, stock footage, and templates all in one place.
Artlist.io
Triune Digital VFX, Templates, and More
If you haven't heard of Triune Digital, you might instead know Ryan Connolly and Film Riot, the brains behind the operation. The massive list of assets and courses on offer are a great asset (pun intended) for any filmmaker just starting their journey.
Even if you're a veteran, you will regret not checking out the array of tools that would help elevate your projects, especially if you do a lot of genre work.
- Triune Digital Black Friday Deals - up to 80% off!