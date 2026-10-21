Things sure change fast. A day after we reported that Blackmagic Design was offering a pretty sweet deal on its popular DaVinci Resolve Studio editing platform (along with similar deals on some add-on panels), the company has now revealed that it is increasing prices on 36 different products due to the rising cost of memory.

This isn’t new, and Blackmagic Design is far from the only company affected by rising global demand for DRAM, flash, and SSD storage, mostly driven by the AI wars (non-robot, regular industry).

However, it’s never great to report or experience. But it’s our duty. Here’s what you need to know, including a full list of BMD products with price increases.





Blackmagic Design Price Increases Speaking directly about the price increases, Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO, calls them “frustrating” and says that "Over the past year the cost of memory, specifically the DRAM, flash and SSD storage that goes into almost everything we make, has risen several times over. The cause is memory manufacturers shifting their production to supply AI data centers.” "For a few years now we have been able to hold our prices down because we had already purchased the parts and could build from that parts stock, but that stock is now being replaced with parts bought at today’s higher prices. On the products that use a lot of memory the increase is more than we can absorb. That really shows up on the new SMPTE 2110 products, which use a lot more memory. - Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. The company cites issues with suppliers telling them that memory consumption is now running 60% higher than even the peak of COVID shortages. That, along with AI demand, are just skyrocketing costs and that, sadly, is now being further passed onto the customers of filmmakers, video editors, and other creatives. Credit: Blackmagic Design