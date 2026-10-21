Blackmagic Design Announces Price Increase on 36 Products Due to Rising Memory Costs
Well, that’s a bummer. 36 Blackmagic Design products are getting price increases because memory costs are rising.
Things sure change fast. A day after we reported that Blackmagic Design was offering a pretty sweet deal on its popular DaVinci Resolve Studio editing platform (along with similar deals on some add-on panels), the company has now revealed that it is increasing prices on 36 different products due to the rising cost of memory.
This isn’t new, and Blackmagic Design is far from the only company affected by rising global demand for DRAM, flash, and SSD storage, mostly driven by the AI wars (non-robot, regular industry).
However, it’s never great to report or experience. But it’s our duty. Here’s what you need to know, including a full list of BMD products with price increases.
Blackmagic Design Price Increases
Speaking directly about the price increases, Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO, calls them “frustrating” and says that "Over the past year the cost of memory, specifically the DRAM, flash and SSD storage that goes into almost everything we make, has risen several times over. The cause is memory manufacturers shifting their production to supply AI data centers.”
"For a few years now we have been able to hold our prices down because we had already purchased the parts and could build from that parts stock, but that stock is now being replaced with parts bought at today’s higher prices. On the products that use a lot of memory the increase is more than we can absorb. That really shows up on the new SMPTE 2110 products, which use a lot more memory. - Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO.
The company cites issues with suppliers telling them that memory consumption is now running 60% higher than even the peak of COVID shortages. That, along with AI demand, are just skyrocketing costs and that, sadly, is now being further passed onto the customers of filmmakers, video editors, and other creatives.
Credit: Blackmagic Design
Price Increases List
As promised, if you’re curious whether any gear or products that you were interested in are going to get a price increase, here’s the full list of products and price increases to know about:
- DeckLink IP HD from $345 to $450 for a $105 increase.
- DeckLink IP HD Optical from $370 to $580 for a $210 increase.
- DeckLink IP/SDI HD from $395 to $510 for a $115 increase.
- DeckLink IP 100G from $1,495 to $1,795 for a $300 increase.
- Blackmagic Media Player 10G from $975 to $1,115 for a $140 increase.
- Blackmagic Studio Converter from $975 to $1,185 for a $210 increase.
- Blackmagic 2110 IP Converter 3x3G from $595 to $920 for a $325 increase.
- Blackmagic 2110 IP Converter 4x12G PWR from $2,075 to $2,360 for a $285 increase.
- Blackmagic 2110 IP Converter 8x12G SFP from $2,665 to $3,575 for a $910 increase.
- Blackmagic 2110 IP Mini IP to HDMI from $305 to $375 for a $70 increase.
- Blackmagic 2110 IP Mini IP to HDMI SFP from $305 to $325 for a $20 increase.
- Blackmagic 2110 IP Mini BiDirect 12G from $380 to $530 for a $150 increase.
- Blackmagic 2110 IP Mini BiDirect 12G SFP from $385 to $475 for a $90 increase.
- Blackmagic 2110 IP Presentation Converter from $885 to $1,170 for a $285 increase.
- Blackmagic 2110 IP UpDownCross 12G from $565 to $955 for a $390 increase.
- Blackmagic UpDownCross 100G from $2,435 to $3,600 for a $1,165 increase.
- Blackmagic 2110 IP SDI to HDMI 12G from $515 to $925 for a $410 increase.
- Blackmagic 2110 IP SDI to HDMI 12G-10 from $995 to $1,550 for a $555 increase.
- Blackmagic StudioBridge 100G from $2,495 to $2,930 for a $435 increase.
- Blackmagic Cloud Pod from $400 to $545 for a $145 increase.
- Blackmagic Cloud Dock 2 from $575 to $700 for a $125 increase.
- Blackmagic Cloud Store Mini 8TB from $4,495 to $4,895 for a $400 increase.
- Blackmagic Cloud Store Max 24TB from $13,995 to $15,495 for a $1,500 increase.
- Blackmagic Cloud Store Max 48TB from $21,995 to $24,245 for a $2,250 increase.
- HyperDeck Studio HD Pro from $1,020 to $1,090 for a $70 increase.
- HyperDeck Studio 4K Pro from $1,655 to $1,885 for a $230 increase.
- HyperDeck ISO Recorder 100G from $4,995 to $6,035 for a $1,040 increase.
- ATEM Mini Pro from $310 to $395 for a $85 increase.
- ATEM Mini Extreme ISO G2 from $1,995 to $3,090 for a $1,095 increase.
- ATEM 1 M/E Constellation 4K from $1,895 to $2,840 for a $945 increase.
- ATEM 2 M/E Constellation 4K from $4,415 to $5,025 for a $610 increase.
- ATEM 4 M/E Constellation IP from $7,995 to $10,845 for a $2,850 increase.
- ATEM 4 M/E Constellation IP Plus from $12,995 to $19,960 for a $6,965 increase.
- ATEM Television Studio HD8 ISO from $2,995 to $3,235 for a $240 increase.
- ATEM Television Studio 4K8 from $4,995 to $5,855 for a $860 increase.
- Blackmagic Videohub Mini 4x2 12G from $610 to $690 for a $80 increase.
All prices are in US dollars and exclude local duties and taxes. These prices should be reflected across all resellers worldwide and directly on the Blackmagic Design website, which you can check out here.
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