Big news for Panasonic shooters, the Lumix S1II and the Lumix S1IIE hybrid digital mirrorless cameras are both getting support for Blackmagic RAW recording when used with Blackmagic Video Assist 5” and 7” 12G HDR models.

Not a huge update for everyone else, but for owners, renters, or fans of these specific cameras, this should be quite helpful and further make this exact workflow a great option for those looking to achieve some high-quality cinema-level video recording.

Let’s look at this full Blackmagic Video Assist 3.20 update and how you can get started with it today.

What's New in Blackmagic Video Assist 3.20 Again, this is pretty much just news for Panasonic shooters who have Lumix S1II or the Lumix S1IIE cameras. Blackmagic RAW recording will now be unlocked with these two Panasonic mirrorless cameras when used with Blackmagic Video Assist 5” 12G HDR or with Blackmagic Video Assist 7” 12G HDR. The update is also set to add some general performance and stability improvements, so, as always with firmware updates, it’s worth downloading. Here’s the full list of models that will have new features: Blackmagic Video Assist 5” 12G HDR

Blackmagic Video Assist 7” 12G HDR Adds Blackmagic RAW recording from Panasonic S1II and S1IIE. General performance and stability improvements.

