Blackmagic Design has announced a new firmware update for Blackmagic Video Assist that is set to add support for Blackmagic RAW recording for several new cameras. The cameras to get Blackmagic RAW support will be the new Sony FX3 and FX30, as well as the Leica SL3-S.

With more of a focus on the FX3 and FX30, let’s look at what this means for adding more recording capabilities and range to your film and videography options with these cameras and with working with the Video Assist 5” and 7” 12G HDR models.



