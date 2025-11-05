Blackmagic Video Assist Adds Support for Blackmagic RAW Recording From Sony FX3 and FX30 Cameras
Blackmagic Video Assist 3.22 Update is adding support for Blackmagic RAW recording from several new cameras to Video Assist models. Here’s what you need to know.
Blackmagic Design has announced a new firmware update for Blackmagic Video Assist that is set to add support for Blackmagic RAW recording for several new cameras. The cameras to get Blackmagic RAW support will be the new Sony FX3 and FX30, as well as the Leica SL3-S.
With more of a focus on the FX3 and FX30, let’s look at what this means for adding more recording capabilities and range to your film and videography options with these cameras and with working with the Video Assist 5” and 7” 12G HDR models.
Blackmagic Video Assist 3.22 Update
While not a huge update, the big news here is that Blackmagic RAW is coming to these cameras. The Leica SL3-S is a great option, but perhaps not the most notable for video work. The Sony FX3 and Sony FX30 are more popular for working videographers and film crews, so this is likely quite exciting for those who own or work with these cameras.
Here’s the full list of updates on what’s new with Blackmagic Video Assist 3.22:
- Blackmagic Video Assist 5” 12G HDR
- Blackmagic Video Assist 7” 12G HDR
- Adds Blackmagic RAW recording from Sony FX3 and FX30.
- Adds Blackmagic RAW recording from Leica SL3-S.
- General performance and stability improvements.
To find more info on how to download and install, you can get everything you need for this latest Blackmagic Video Assist update on Blackmagic Design’s website here.
