I cannot imagine the excitement and honor of being nominated for an Academy Award. You're riding high, but to win, you cannot relax, even when the movie is out.

You have to travel all over, promoting it.

That promotional tour is not paid, so hypothetically, you're taking months off to try to win the biggest award in film and TV.

Recently, Brutalist director, Brady Corbet, was on WTF With Marc Maron where he talked about this burden.

He said, “I just directed three advertisements in Portugal. It’s the first time that I had made any money in years.”

Maron asked him to follow up on the comment, and Corbet explained that he hadn't made any money off the movie and had only made the amount he was paid to direct it, which he got three years prior.

Corbet said, “Yes. Actually, zero. We had to just sort of live off of a paycheck from three years ago.”

He continued, “I’ve spoken to many filmmakers that have the films that are nominated this year that can’t pay their rent. I mean, that’s a real thing.”

The reason for all this is what I said up top, filmmakers are not paid to promote the film. Corbet expounded on this situation, “If you look at certain films that premiered in Cannes, that was almost a year ago...I mean, our film premiered in September. So I’ve been doing this for six months and had zero income because I don’t have any time to go to work. I can’t even take a writing job at the moment.”

Hollywood is hard, even when you're on top. It's an expensive place to live, but no matter where you reside, you still have bills.

The fact is, if you're making a movie in Hollywood, you're basically taking a paycheck that needs to last years. But the longer those years stretch, the harder it is to make it work. And if they're stretching for a wonderful reason like the Academy Awards, you also feel like you have to do this promo tout in order to win, which would also be life-changing.

It's a stressful situation that's fascinating to hear about from the inside.

Let me know what you think in the comments.