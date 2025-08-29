I don't think standing ovations at festivals are the end-all, be-all of a film's worthiness, but hearing the buzz out of Venice for Yorgos Lanthimos' new film, Bugonia, has me excited.

The film reportedly had the crowd going for six minutes, and so far, reviews are calling it a "loopy " black comedy/thriller and indicating that the crowd was receptive to its weird comedy.

It stars Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons as a kidnap victim and kidnapper, respectively—she's the CEO of a major company, but her captors believe she is an alien trying to destroy the planet.

This is a remake of Save the Green Planet! directed by Jang Joon-Hwan in 2003. Director Jang first conceived the idea while watching Stephen King's Misery, enjoying the film but feeling disappointed with the lack of depth in the character of Annie Wilkes. He decided that if he were to make a kidnapping film, it would be from the kidnapper's perspective (via The Village Voice).

Lanthimos and Stone have had a successful partnership following the awards darling, Poor Things (written by Tony McNamara), which performed well in 2023. They went on to bring Kinds of Kindness to Cannes the following year.

"We have a great relationship," Lanthimos told the AP that year.

"We just love working together," Stone added.

Bugonia is in theaters Oct. 24. It was written by Will Tracy, who also wrote The Menu. (Check out our interview with Tracy to learn more about his process!)

Focus Features dropped the trailer for the film yesterday. Check it out below.

Let us know what you think! Will you be watching this one?