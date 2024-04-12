CAME-TV just announced the new "version 2" of their popular power 3-in-1 power station model, changing the game for your on set power needs. In a cinch for extra charging ports for your DIT station and also want to be a true bud to your fellow camera department in the process? This is might just rock your world.

The CAME-TV 2 3-in-1 power station includes a myriad of handy features, starting with what made model one so popular with the dual V-mount battery charger, now adding a power station and power strip. If you've ever need extra ports that the genny just can't give, this power station is already a practical blessing in-and-of itself.

Let's explore some more features below.

CAME-TV 2 Features Extra ports is extra ports, so already pretty cool. With the added V-mount power station here are all the cool features that are included as well: A status screen

One 65W USB-C power output

Four USB-A (5V/2.1A) ports

Two 12V/3A DC output ports with 5.5mm barrel connectors

Two D-Tap 14.4V/10A power output ports

Two AC sockets 110V/220V

One USB-C 65W max

Four USB-A

Two DC 12V, 3A

Two D-Tap 14.4V, 10A

Plus an LED light and storage pull out for good measure

Our Thoughts? As someone who has had to share and struggle to acquire charging ports for DIT, as well as had to run batteries in tricky places, the CAME-TV 2 seems like a very handy and practical asset for any set. Clearly made with the user in mind with its versatility and seemingly pretty portable (I haven't held it but it looks holdable). Not to mention the additional selling point for at-home use if you're just looking to charge a bunch of stuff all at once the day before a shoot (or for fun!)

