What the Camera Market’s Hot Run Could Mean for the Future of Video
According to reports worldwide, digital camera sales are trending up despite industry changes.
While you might think that the film, video, and photography industries might be in complete panic mode due to the rise of AI technology, recent reports from the Japan-based Camera & Imaging Products Association (CIPA) indicate that worldwide digital camera sales are at the highest they’ve been in the past three years.
This seems to indicate that things might not be as doom and gloom as our Facebook comment sections would have you believe (that being said, who actually knows where things will go from here). Regardless of our personal thoughts though, we have some hard data to share that might give a few indications about the state of the photo and video industry.
Worldwide Camera Sales Are Up
The big headline here is simply that CIPA has shared results that show that the period from January through May was at some of the highest levels seen in the past three years. And, as shared by other sources like DPReview, these numbers also indicate that the total interchangeable lens camera shipments over this period have increased by 10 percent compared to last year, and almost 12 percent compared to two years ago.
So, it certainly seems like more people are buying digital cameras than before. Which obviously could be interpreted as a sign that the overall industry is growing. However, it is still to be seen if these camera sales are more hobbyist or photographers only, or indicative of the state of the film and video industry which we focus on.
CIPA Data
The State of the Video Industry
Removing AI from the conversation for right now, we have seen a few trends over the past year. One is that major camera manufacturers like Canon, Panasonic, and many more appear to be focusing on providing more affordable cameras for more diverse types of content creators.
Cameras like the Canon R100 and the just-announced Panasonic FZ80D are pointing towards easier entry points for newbies to dive into the world of content creation. We’ve also however seen some pretty noteworthy new cinema cameras come out from the likes of Blackmagic, Sony, Canon, and more which also indicate that there are more high-end shooters looking for even better options for shooting high-quality footage either solo or with small crews.
What Does the Future Hold?
We don’t know exactly what the future might hold, but overall it does seem to be a good thing that more people are buying cameras over the past couple of years—especially since we did see a bit of a lull during the pandemic and shortly after. And, if it weren’t for AI dominating a lot of conversations about the future of film and video, it would appear like things are set to only grow from here.
- Why Polaroid Launching Their New I-2 Instant Camera Matters ›
- Why I'm Ordering a RED SCARLET-X, and How it Relates to My Feature 'Man-child' ›
- The Digital Camera Market Is In Serious Trouble ›
- The Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K Legitimately Shakes Up the Camera Market ›
- The Future of Canon and the Mirrorless Cameras Market According to Fujio Mitarai ›
Listen to David Fincher and Robert Towne Talk 'Chinatown'
Nothing better than listening to Fincher geek out over Towne's work.
It brought a deep sadness to hear about Robert Towne passing away on Monday. He was a lion in Hollywood. He was an incredible screenwriter who seemed to have touched every classic movie of the 70s and beyond, from The Godfather to Chinatown to Mission: Impossible.
Reading about Towne made me want to be him. So I was extremely excited when the Paramount Centennial Collection DVD release of Chinatown came out, and I found out he did an entire commentary track for the movie with David Fincher.
The two have such chemistry, and the discussion has anecdotes and details about the writing process, character development, and historical context of the film.
Fincher, a self-proclaimed fan of Chinatown, asks probing questions and provides his own observations on the film's themes, cinematography, and direction.
But then my DVD got lost in many moves inside Los Angeles and I felt like I was robbed of this joy... until I found it online.
Someone put the whole thing on YouTube, so now anyone can check it out—so do it before it gets taken down.
The 'Chinatown' Commentary Track With Robert Towne and David Fincher
Screenwriter Robert Towne along with enthusiast of the film director David Fincher live-commentate Roman Polanski's Chinatown in the above video.
Towne discusses his research into Los Angeles' water wars, the evolution of the characters, and the challenges of adapting the complex story for the screen.
I found that part to be particularly inspiring. Especially interweaving the mysteries at the center, as Gittes follows a man who is involved in his own deceit as well.
The two discuss the casting choices, particularly the iconic performances of Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway, and their collaboration with director Roman Polanski.
That collaboration also involved Towne doing more work on their characters.
Towne and Fincher also reflect on Chinatown's enduring popularity and its influence on subsequent filmmakers. It has a legacy that's almost unmatched, with people digging into how complex the themes and storytelling are, and how ahead of the time the story was, even though it takes place in the past.
All in all, this commentary track has a wealth of information, and makes me miss Robert Towne all the more.
Let me know your favorite part in the comments.