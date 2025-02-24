In what has become one of the fiercest competitions in the digital camera space, the point-and-shoot market is heating up further with Canon announcing a new PowerShot V1. This compact digital camera, like its competition, has been designed for vloggers and content creators of all types and is set to deliver some of the best specs Canon has to offer for a camera of this size and price point.

Set to feature a 1.4-type CMOS sensor and offer a 16-50mm equivalent zoom lens, and 10-bit 4K 30p video that utilizes the full sensor width, the PowerShot V1 is going to be popular with a specific genre of creators.

Let’s explore everything else we know about this new Canon camera and see how it aims to stand out in this point-and-shoot market.

The Canon PowerShot V1 Designed to build upon the success of the PowerShot V10, this new V1 version is set to offer enhanced video and still-image capabilities in a portable design. At the core of the camera is a 1.4-type CMOS sensor, which Canon is quick to note is approximately twice the size of conventional 1.0-type sensors. Which should honestly help quite a bit with image quality and sensitivity to help the PowerShot V1 stand out. The PowerShot V1 will also feature a versatile 16-50mm equivalent zoom lens (35mm format equivalent) that will allow for a wide range of shooting scenarios. You know, things like group selfies and dynamic vlogging, as well as your more standard point-and-shoot videos. The V1 also boasts some advanced Dual Pixel CMOS AF II technology that should further ensure precise autofocus and subject tracking, making it an ideal companion for creators seeking both convenience and professional-grade performance.

Video Specs and Features For video specifically, Canon reports that the PowerShot V1 will be capable of 4K UHD video recording, as well as the ability to capture high-quality 10-bit 4K 30p videos that will utilize the full sensor width, as well as options to opt for 4K/60p with a 1.4x crop for higher frame rates. Shooters will also have access to customizable Video "Moods" and a Product Demo Mode that should further enhance their content with preset video aesthetics and seamlessly shift focus during product showcases. The Canon PowerShot V1 will feature extended recording and some additional built-in cooling mechanisms to now allow for over two hours of recording in 4K at 60fps video without overheating. There are also some nice video features like a built-in three-stop ND filter and a vari-angle 3.0-inch LCD Touchscreen that should help with shooting from more difficult angles.

Price and Availability No word on pricing just yet, but we expect to get more info soon as Canon has shared that the PowerShot V1 should be available sometime in April. Here are the full specs and a link to get notified when it becomes available. 22MP 1.4" CMOS Sensor

16-50mm Equivalent f/2.8-4.5 Lens

Full-Width 4K 30p; 4K 60p with 1.4x Crop

Optical Stabilization; 3-Stop ND Filter

10-bit Recording; Canon Log 3

Active Cooling Extends Shooting Times

Dual Pixel AF II for PowerShot

3" 1.04m-dot Articulating Touchscreen

Up to 30 fps Continuous Shooting

Mic Input and Headphone Output