Celebrity interviews are notoriously fun to read, but also are never as forthcoming as you want them to be.

But today, a great interview in GQ came out with Brad Pitt and George Clooney, where they dropped some incredible anecdotes about their time in Hollywood, their mortality, and what it's like working with some notoriously annoying directors.

There's a very fun back-and-forth where they joke about which director prefers which actor.

When prompted about Tarantino, Clooney has a very fun excerpt where he explains why he is irritated with the director.

Check it out below.

Clooney: Listen, I did a movie with Quentin. He played my brother.

In From Dusk Till Dawn, yeah.

Pitt: Oh, that’s right. He was pretty good in it too.

Clooney: He was okay in it.

Pitt: There’s a scene, I’m blanking on it. But he’s really good.

Clooney: Quentin said some shit about me recently, so I’m a little irritated by him. He did some interview where he was naming movie stars, and he was talking about you, and somebody else, and then this guy goes, “Well, what about George?” He goes, he’s not a movie star. And then he literally said something like, “Name me a movie since the millennium.” And I was like, “Since the millennium? That’s kind of my whole fucking career.”

Pitt:Heh heh heh heh heh.

Clooney: So now I’m like, all right, dude, fuck off. I don’t mind giving him shit. He gave me shit. But no, look, we’re really lucky we got to work with these great directors. Director and screenplay is what keeps you alive. And I learned that after doing some really bad films. You can’t make a good film out of a bad script. You can’t do it. You can make a bad film out of a good script. You can fuck it up.



Obviously, it seems like Clooney has a right to complain. If you say something about a celebrity in public, there is a very likely scenario where they'll hear about it.

I do think we've become incredibly desensitized to the meanness and flippancy with how we talk about famous people. And this proves that words can hurt.

