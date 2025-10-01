Announced last year by Cooke Optics (read our write-up from before), a new Panchro 65/i lens series is just about here to help faithfully carry on the legacy of the distinctive aesthetic of the Panchro line—but with a new, larger-format flavor.

Set to combine classic character with modern performance, this new Panchro 65/i series will include six focal lengths ranging from 30mm to 152mm and will carry on the company’s long history of supporting large-format cinematography.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Cooke Optics Panchro 65/i and how it aims to be an ideal option for today’s advanced digital cinema cameras.

The Cooke Optics Panchro 65/i Renowned for precision and artistry in its lens design, Cooke Optics has a long history of supporting large-format cinematography. Beginning with the Double Speed Panchros and Duopanchros in the early 1950s, which were designed specifically for VistaVision ( what is VistaVision, you ask? ) and 65mm film, this new Panchro 65/i series aims to carry forward the distinctive aesthetic of the Panchro line. These Panchro 65/i lenses should be able to nicely combine classic character with modern performance while still able to scale the iconic Panchro look to cover a significantly larger image circle, making it ideal for today’s advanced digital cinema cameras. To showcase the new series, Cooke has released exclusive footage shot by Cinematographer Ben Saffer, which you can check out below.