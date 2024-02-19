Get in Style With 'Nyad' Hair Department Head Daniel Curet

Nominated for the Artisan Ward for Best Contemporary hairstyling in Nyad, Daniel Curet knows a thing or two about cutting some curls.

Hair and Makeup is sometimes overlooked and under appreciated in the film industry, but being able to craft a performer's distinct look and work to make sure their character stays consistent to the story is undeniably important. And the craftsmanship that goes into it is just as complex and important as just about any department.

With Annette Bening and Jodie Foster both nominated for their performances in this years' Academy Awards, it goes without saying Curet's skills at hand helped these prolific performers fall into their roles and define the characters much beloved by the academy. With a resume spanning from Euphoria to Promising Young Woman to Her (to name a few) he certainly knows his way around a pair of trimmers.

Read on below for our interview with Curet about his experiences on Nyad.

No Film School Interviews Daniel Curet Annette Bening and Jodie Foster on set of Nyad Courtesy of Netflix What inspired you to work on this project? I often get asked what inspires me to take on a particular project. I never really know what to answer other than my Instagram tagline that I’m “helping tell stories through the art of hairstyling on a variety of mediums.” The truth is I get a call, and I check my availability. Then, I research the project or read the treatment/script to have an intelligent conversation during the interview (which I always feel is like a first date). But what really inspires me is getting to know the people involved and getting a glimpse of how they’re visualizing making their project come to life. How did you approach the creative process for this project? Thankfully, during my first conversation with Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, the co-director of Nyad, she revealed that they were not making a biopic. Although they wanted the characters to feel grounded in reality, they didn’t want a literal interpretation. We got to work once we met with the actors and got their take on how they wanted to look! What were some of the challenges you encountered during the making of this project? Working in a foreign country can be challenging. Thankfully, I speak Spanish fluently and got along greatly with the local crew. One challenge we encountered was when we needed to go shopping at some of the beauty supply stores and to find everything we needed. When we filmed by the tank during the first three weeks of the shoot, the direct sun and heat were very different from those in LA, and some of our crew got sick.

Annette Bening swimming in Nyad Courtesy of Netflix Can you discuss any particularly memorable moments during this project? Towards the end of our shoot, we filmed in the capital and stayed at a really nice hotel close to the Colonial Zone. On the weekends, they had a music festival in front of the ruins of an old monastery. Dancing in the streets with my local brethren was my most memorable experience. How has your background and previous work influenced this project? Everything I bring to a project is the sum total of my previous experiences and the desire to create new ones. I always bring 150% to everything I do. Every project is unique, and what has worked for one doesn’t necessarily translate into another. Do you have any advice for aspiring or established filmmakers? My advice for aspiring filmmakers is simple: Set your intentions and then get to work manifesting them; don’t just let them evaporate into daydreams. For established filmmakers, keep your eye on the prize. Remember why you got into filmmaking, to begin with. Tell stories with your art form.

Catch Nyad streaming on Netflix.

