Jodie Foster is one of the greatest living actresses in Hollywood. She started as a child and has excelled as an actor and as a director on the big and small screen.

She's nominated for an Academy Award this year for her role in Nyad, and currently starring in True Detective: Night Country.

In an interview with Interview Magazine, Foster sat down with Greta Lee for a fantastic conversation about their pursuits, past, and the future of cinema.

Foster expanded on her life and career. And shared some advice when it comes to giving younger actors pep talks.

Foster said, "I do see younger people struggle. They’ll come in and be like, “Wow, I’m really nervous.” And I want to say to them, “Don’t do the nervous thing. That’s a mistake.” Because there’s not much you can do about it. If it sucks, it sucks. If you didn’t bring it to the table today, there’s nothing you can do. I wish I could take the anxiety away from them and let them understand that they should just be okay with it."

Movies were in a bit of a weird place the last couple years, and so have audiences. Foster, a true industry veteran, knows how both evolve. But she chooses to look at the happier side of what may be in the future.

She said, "I think even just this summer with “Barbenheimer,” it was so great to have audiences go, “Fuck you. I want to see something new.” They’re two completely opposite things coming from two opposite places, and people understood intuitively that both films were trying to do it differently, that they weren’t relying on old tropes and structural language. And they really supported it. It was fun to watch. I have faith in audiences. There have been some extraordinary indie movies that have come out of this, and it’s great seeing all the international films that are now accessible in ways that they haven’t been in the last 30 years. So I don’t know. I’m going to choose to be optimistic."

That optimism is why I think she's such an important figurehead in Hollywood.

Foster was also asked to pick the movies she thinks everyone should see, and she replied, “Well, Everything Everywhere All at Once.” and then, laughed, and added, “Oh, and this is probably number one—the puppet movie Team America: World Police.”

It was such a great answer and two movies that really cover her sense of humor and her sense of Hollywood.

