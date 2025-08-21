Eight years ago, Daniel Day-Lewis did something almost unheard of in Hollywood. At the peak of his powers, fresh off an Oscar nomination for Phantom Thread, he announced his retirement from acting.

At the time, his statement was pretty blunt (via Variety):

“Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”



But the three-time Oscar winner has broken his retirement for something deeply personal. He's starring in his son's directorial debut.

Anemone is the first feature film from Ronan Day-Lewis, who co-wrote the screenplay with his father. Per Focus Features, the film "explores the complex and profound ties that exist between brothers, fathers, and sons." The younger Day-Lewis is primarily known as a painter.

The film will world premiere at the 2025 New York Film Festival, then have a limited release on Oct. 3 before expanding on Oct. 10.

The NYFF description offers more detail on the plot and cast:

Co-written by father and son, the Northern England–set Anemone begins as a middle-aged man (Sean Bean) sets out from his suburban home on a journey into the woods, where he reconnects with his estranged hermit brother (Day-Lewis). Bonded by a mysterious, complicated past, the men share a fraught, if occasionally tender relationship—one that was forever altered by shattering events decades earlier. An emotional powerhouse, this directorial debut is assured in both small details and grand gestures as it charts the path toward familial redemption against all odds. In addition to its unflinching lead performances, Anemone features standout supporting work from Samantha Morton and Samuel Bottomley, and sensationally expressive widescreen cinematography by Ben Fordesman.

