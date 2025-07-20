Playing a U.S. president on screen is one of the greatest honors for any actor. But it's a role that comes with its own set of creative responsibilities and expectations. Presidential stories fascinate us because they combine intimate human drama with the ultimate stakes of leading a nation.

Whether fictional or real, these portrayals shape how we remember presidents and think about leadership itself. Some performances—like Daniel Day-Lewis' Abraham Lincoln or Martin Sheen's Josiah Bartlet—become so iconic they're impossible to forget.

We've covered the best movies about American presidents before, but this time, let's take a look at seven performances that rose to the challenge and delivered truly unforgettable commanders-in-chief.

The 7 Greatest Portrayals of U.S. Presidents in Movies and TV Shows

1. Daniel Day-Lewis as Abraham Lincoln, Lincoln (2012)

Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln follows Abraham Lincoln’s final months of presidency, highlighting his determined efforts to pass the Thirteenth Amendment, which abolished slavery in the United States.

Daniel Day-Lewis spent a year immersing himself in Lincoln’s life and literature to find a voice of his own. The actor had an edge appearance-wise, being already close to Lincoln’s real height. Additionally, he lost weight and underwent a complete hair and beard makeover, rather than a wig, to achieve maximum physical resemblance to Lincoln.

Day-Lewis also developed a voice and accent to match Lincoln's, which he maintained throughout the entire filming process, even when cameras weren't rolling (via USA Today ).

For Day-Lewis, getting Lincoln’s voice right was an important aspect of shaping and stepping into the character. He told the Irish Examiner, “I read a lot, I talked to myself a lot.”

2. Anthony Hopkins as Richard Nixon, Nixon (1995)

Richard Nixon’s biopic, directed by Oliver Stone, explores both the political and personal life of the 37th President of the United States. Featuring a non-linear narrative, Stone interweaves Nixon’s troubled childhood with his rise in politics and his tumultuous years as president, which ultimately culminated in his resignation following the Watergate scandal.

Anthony Hopkins’ performance transcended physical resemblance. The actor did not focus on looking like Nixon. His portrayal of Nixon was a raw embodiment of his mind and existence. Hopkins ditched heavy makeup and captured Nixon through mannerisms and voice, with attention to psychological complexity.

Hopkins' portrayal of Nixon has become a benchmark for nuanced depictions of controversial leaders. His performance offered viewers a new perspective that emphasized the 37th president's psychological complexity and tragic flaws.

3. Josh Brolin as George W. Bush, W. (2008)

Another biopic by Oliver Stone, W. chronicles the life and presidency of George W. Bush. Once again, Stone takes a non-linear approach, interweaving Bush’s reckless upbringing with his complicated relationship with his father, George H.W. Bush (James Cromwell), his years in politics, his presidency, and finally, the Iraq War.

Josh Brolin's portrayal reveals the insecurities behind Bush's bravado, showing a man struggling with his father's legacy and the weight of presidential decisions.

4. O-T Fagbenle as Barack Obama, The First Lady (2022)

The First Lady is an anthology drama series that spotlights the personal and political lives of three influential first ladies: Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis).

Despite being a supporting character in the TV series, O-T Fagbenle’s portrayal of Barack Obama stands out. The actor captured Obama’s expressions and mannerisms, and his chemistry with Viola Davis is strong.

Fagbenle told People Magazine that he read numerous books and conducted extensive research on Barack Obama while preparing for the role. He even role-played as Obama around some of his close friends and practiced his voice in virtual reality games to internalize the role.

Portraying Barack Obama was “one of the greatest challenges of my career so far,” the Emmy-nominated actor told People.

5. Martin Sheen as Josiah Bartlet, The West Wing (1999-2006)

Josiah Bartlet is often considered the gold standard for fictional presidents. Martin Sheen’s Bartlet is witty and intellectual.

Aaron Sorkin’s The West Wing centers around the fictional presidency of President Bartlet, following him and his senior staff as they navigate the complexities of American governance, tackling legislative battles, ethical dilemmas, and personal challenges.

Sheen brought such life and vigor to the character that he claimed a permanent place in the show for seven years, when originally Bartlet was intended to appear only in a handful of episodes per season.

“Aaron's whole thing was that he didn't want the pomposity of the presidency,” director Thomas Schalamme told Empire .

They didn’t want characters just standing around listening to the president, he said.

“But once we cast Martin and we realized Martin's incredible accessibility, nothing felt pompous or aloof.”

The pilot of the series ends with Bartlet’s entry, where Sheen appears for the first time for three minutes. “That scene made them realize that they had to have Martin in the show the entire time,” Bradley Whitford told Empire.

6. Harrison Ford as James Marshall, Air Force One (1997)

Wolfgang Petersen’s Air Force One is a high-stakes political action thriller. When the presidential plane is hijacked with President James Marshall (Harrison Ford) and his family on board, the president is the only person who can save everyone.

President Marshall, a veteran and Medal of Honor recipient, covertly fights back against the terrorists while coordinating with the White House. He ultimately kills the terrorist leader, Egor Korshunov (Gary Oldman), and saves his family.

Air Force One helped establish the action-hero president as a Hollywood archetype. The film's success paved the way for later entries like Olympus Has Fallen (2013), White House Down (2013), and Big Game (2014), all of which featured presidents fighting back against terrorist threats.

7. Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer, Veep (2012-2019)

Armando Iannucci's satirical comedy series on HBO, Veep, follows Selina Meyer's journey from former senator to the presidency.

The show follows her relentless pursuit of power as she navigates Washington's dysfunction, political egos, and absurdities while competing as a woman in a male-dominated field.

Louis-Dreyfus delivers a raw and authentic portrayal of Selina Meyer. The character's arc presents an ingenious depiction of an ambitious woman competing for the most powerful position in the United States.

Meyer became a symbol of political dysfunction and ambition, influencing how audiences view real-world politics and female leadership.

Louis-Dreyfus won six consecutive Emmys for the role, a record for a single performance in a comedy series.

Did we leave anyone off our list? Which president is your favorite?