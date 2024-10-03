Since Blackmagic’s DaVinci Resolve 19's announcement as a public beta release and thus pushed live to all users , it's proven to be a quite popular and capable update to Blackmagic’s video editing platform.

Still, even with all of its fancy, new AI-powered tools and features, Resolve's nineteenth installment is just like any other version in that it’s still getting tweaks and new updates to add more support, features, and improvements. Blackmagic just rolled out a new 19.0.2 update which is set to add support for decoding MPEG transport stream clips as well as offer some audio alignment improvements.

Let’s take a quick look at these 19.0.2 updates and check out how you can update your Resolve to the latest version.

What's new in DaVinci Resolve 19.0.2 The big headline here is audio-focused, as this audio alignment update should help fix any issues users have when replacing clips in the media bin. If this was a problem for you, it’s nice to know that a fix is already available. The other big new feature is new support for decoding MPEG transport stream .ts clips, along with your usual host of smaller bug fixes and minor speed and performance updates and improvements. Here’s everything new coming to DaVinci Resolve 19.0.2: Support for decoding MPEG transport stream .ts clips

Scripting API support to get and set per-clip custom metadata

Scripting API support to get and set source start and end frames

Scripting API support to get and set source start and end timecode

Scripting API support to get and set media pool selection

Scripting API support to query timeline clip positions at subframe precision

Scripting API support to append clips to timelines at subframe offsets

Support for Electron version 31.3.1 for workflow integrations

Improved quality with speed warp faster mode

Addressed a ripple delete issue for audio only clips in the cut page

Addressed issue with audio alignment when replacing clips

Addressed subclip markers not being displayed in the source viewer

Addressed metadata import not updating EDL clip name

Replace clip actions now retain destination track settings

Addressed issue with color managed timelines with Text+ losing highlights

General performance and stability improvements