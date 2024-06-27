As we’ve covered in the past, Blackmagic Design is hard at work making DaVinci Resolve into one of the more powerful, and popular, video editing platforms for filmmakers and video professionals. And as we’ve seen with previous public beta releases, these updates have been coming fast and often.

The latest update, Public Beta 4, is set to add Live Sync features to sync your Blackmagic cameras with DaVinci Resolve while you’re out recording. Let’s take a look at this helpful new technology and explore how it can be integrated into your production workflows.

Blackmagic Live Sync While we’ll get into the rest of the updates coming to Resolve here below, let’s quickly look at this Live Sync feature which is pretty much the highlight of this new beta release. In DaVinci Resolve 19 specifically, users will now be able to live sync video directly from their Blackmagic cameras. When live syncing, Resolve can create H.264 proxies which can be stored in a bin in Resolve even while you’re still recording with your camera. These files will be synced to Blackmagic Cloud and you can further forward them to any other Resolve workstations as well.