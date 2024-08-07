I had to look this up to confirm, but in less than a month since announcing a Public Beta 5 version for DaVinci Resolve , Blackmagic Design is back with another substantive update to their popular NLE. DaVinci Resolve 19 Public Beta 6 is here and is set to add Blackmagic RAW support for some of Blackmagic’s latest cameras, plus a host of new features, tweaks, and updates.

Let’s take a look at everything new coming to this next beta version of Blackmagic’s DaVinci Resolve and how you can step up your footage workflows for the PYXIS 6K and URSA Cine 12K cameras.

What's New in DaVinci Resolve 19.0 Items marked with * are in progress. Cut New multi source option to view time-synced footage.

Support for displaying clip markers and keyframes.

Support for a large enhanced viewer in the cut page.

Live overwrite now starts with a single frame duration by default.

Interactive Resolve FX and Fusion effect overlays in the viewer.

Improved grouping of Fusion effects.

Decompose nested clips from the clip context menu.

Ability to find timeline clips in multi source.

Apply transitions to all edits and set default from context menu.

Cut page timelines now show render cache activity.

Option to select checkerboard and grey alpha viewer backgrounds.

Improved media pool and timeline sizing to maximize viewer size. Replay Workflows Support for the cut page as a media player and playout system.

Support for the DaVinci Resolve Replay Editor.

View ATEM multiview feeds live in DaVinci Resolve.

Live sync camera clips in DaVinci Resolve via Blackmagic Cloud.

Add points of interest and create replays from multiview and timeline.

Cue and run replays with live slow motion.

Pick from slow motion, ramp down and other retime presets.

Apply auto stingers to start and end of playback.

Automatically add replays to build highlights timelines. DaVinci Neural Engine IntelliTrack AI point tracker for tracking and stabilization.

AI powered UltraNR noise reduction for spatial denoising.

New voice isolation mode with faster response and buffering.

IntelliTrack powered audio panning to video in Fairlight.

New 2x and 4x SuperScale options using Nvidia RTX on Windows.

Up to 3.5x faster SuperScale on supported AMD systems.

Up to 3x faster AI features on supported Intel Windows systems.

New faster option for Speed Warp.

Music Remixer FX to remix voice, drums, bass, guitar and other sources.

Dialogue Separator FX to separate dialogue, background or ambience.

Option to detect speakers for text based editing workflows. Edit Ability to edit timeline content based on source clip transcription.

Option to display a timecode column in the transcription window.

Option to search and replace partial words in the transcription window.

Select a sentence using the mark clip in the transcription window.

Place the top button in the transcription window.

Support for transcribing timeline as a nested clip.

Ability to import and export transcriptions as SRT and SRTX files.

Ability to detect speakers during transcription.

Preview, skim and scrub source audio channels in the inspector file tab.

Set common source audio configurations in the inspector.

Preview up to 36 audio channels in source viewer and inspector.

Support for the precision trim editor in the timeline viewer.

Support for safe area overlay options in the timeline viewer.

Ability to select audio channels when aligning clips using waveform.

Support for fixed playhead mode in the timeline.

Support for retaining transitions when ripple deleting a clip.

Support for bezier controls for Open FX keyframes.

Missing Text+ fonts are indicated as a viewer overlay.

Ability to edit Text+ titles in the viewer.

Ability to use the keyboard numeric keypad for direct timecode entry.

Effect library favorites are now categorized.

Option to search across all effect library folders.

Collapse effect library categories with alt or option double click.

Improved snapping and cursor sensitivity on the timeline.

Up to 50% faster iris, shape, wipe and simple dissolves on Apple Silicon.

Option to select checkerboard and grey alpha viewer backgrounds. Media Support for updating clip usage for all timelines.

Ability to select channels when syncing audio using waveform.

Ability to reveal media pool bin from multi bin or search displays.

Action to resync a bin to include new clips in the original folder.

Smart bin filter for media pool clips proxy status.

Option to retain video metadata when syncing audio and video files.

Ability to resize 2-up and 4-up views in the media pool.

Media management now retains alpha for supported formats.

Marker clips are now editable in the media pool list view.

Generated proxies now retain reel number metadata. Color New ColorSlice six vector grading palette.

Node Stack allows management of complex grading workflows.

Support for ACES AMF 2.0.

Option to normalize channels in the RGB mixer.

SDI output now shows advanced 3D keyer strokes and marker annotations.

Support for double clicking to open a compound node.

Preview matte node layers by alt or option hovering over layer entry.

Node context menu actions can now be assigned shortcut keys.

Support for cleaning up node graph for multiple selected clips.

Support for creating smart filters for HDR graded clips.

Improved stereoscopic 3D control layouts on advanced and mini panels.

Support for current group filter on advanced panels.

Improved viewer zoom increments when using shortcut keys.

Support for Dolby Vision HDMI tunneling on DeckLink 8K Pro G2.

Dolby Vision tone mapped viewer previews and scopes in dual SDI mode.

Option to link Dolby Vision target display selection for trims and preview.

Improved HDR Vivid support.

Support for FujiFilm Log and Log2 for color managed workflows. Fusion Fusion viewers are now color managed.

Multi Poly tool for easier rotoscoping of complex objects.

Support for Open Color IO 2.3.

Support for referenced Fusion compositions in the media pool.

USD enhancements for Material X and advanced volumetric shading.

Stereoscopic 3D clip support in Fusion compositions.

Multiple shape toolset enhancements.

Improved Text+ inspector and on-screen controls.

Show user defined guides in the viewer.

Support for deleting and resetting layers in MultiMerge.

Option for sBooleans to retain the upstream style.

Option to specify duplication path in duplicate tools.

Set control to default now clears animations, modifiers and expressions.

New occlusion mask input for Surface Tracker.

Track forward and reverse controls for multiple tracker tools.

Ability to match planar tracker sizes to dissimilar logo and image overlays.

Deselecting trackers now hides tracking paths in viewer.

Improved performance for some large Fusion compositions.

Faster rendering of streaming 3D textures in compositions.

Up to 3x faster Magic Mask performance in Fusion.

New left flow and mid flow UI presets with vertical viewer layouts. Resolve FX New Film Look Creator.

New auto SDR to HDR tone mapping using Nvidia RTX Video on Windows.

Better Face Refinement box and profile handling and smooth skin options.

New Defocus Background isolates foreground with blur.

Improved blur quality for Radial Blur and Zoom blur.

Smoother sub pixel animation and finer control for Box and Directional blur.

Up to 3x faster Beauty, Edge Detect and Watercolor on Mac.

Up to 2x faster Beauty, Edge Detect and Watercolor on Nvidia systems. Fairlight Fully integrated native Ambisonics workflow.

IntelliTrack powered audio panning to video.

Ability to sidechain VST3 and AU audio effects.

Music Remixer FX to remix voice, drums, bass, guitar and other sources.

Dialogue Separator FX to separate dialogue, background and ambience.

Ducker track FX for auto level management of beds against dialogue.

Voice Isolation supports true stereo and improved buffering.

Dialogue Leveler has improved with faster cue up time.

Improved frequency analyzer displays for spectrum and waterfall options.

Improved real time control response to clip equalizer changes.

Multiple improvements for native FX processing.

Multiple automation improvements.

Support for panning in groups.

Support for clip head and tail snapping in focus mode.

Support for zoom to fit for timeline view.

Support for timecode and midi timecode chase.

Support for an exclusive solo mode.

Support for fades with Dolby Atmos compositions.

Ability to loop playback over range from Fairlight panels.

Preferences option to auto-patch armed tracks to default audio input.

Support for dynamic delay compensation with AU plugins.

Support for Sony 360RA Walkmix audio formats and plugin.

Improved ADM and Vivid audio with MPEG-H SDK 2.75.

Support for third party auto conform workflows. Codecs Up to 3x faster H.264 and H.265 decodes on non Studio in Windows.

Up to 2x faster H.264 and H.265 native encodes in Windows.

Support for Blackmagic RAW SDK 4.2.

New IMF iQIYI Deliver page preset.

Custom deliver presets are sorted alphabetically.

Support for encoding IMF packages with JPEG HT content.

Support for exporting AMF with image sequences.

Up to 2x faster decodes for ZIP1 compressed OpenEXR sequences.

Support for alpha-based HEIC formats.

Support for encoding FLAC audio.

Support for encoding QuickTime JPEG YUV 422 and 444 formats.

Support for 44.1 KHz and other audio sample rates in Linux.

Render support for odd numbered resolutions in mov and avi formats.

Initial support for iPhone Cinematic video on Mac OS Sonoma.

DaVinci IO Encode Plugin SDK support for audio only formats.

Support for Sony XAVC H raw controls.

Support for embedded LUTs in Sony MXF and MP4 clips.

Support for H.264 and H.265 bitrate settings in Quick Export.

GPU accelerated decodes for ARRI Codex HDE on CUDA.

Rendered DNxHR 444 clips now default to using full data range. Scripting API Support for managing clip color groups.

Ability to query timeline, clip and group node graphs.

Support for enumerating tools used in a given node.

Support to enable or disable color nodes in a node graph.

Support for setting and getting color keyframe mode.

Ability to export clip LUTs.

Ability to export timeline ALE and CDL.

Support to invoke Dolby Vision analysis on a timeline.

Ability to import OpenTimelineIO timelines with custom import options.

Support for querying media audio track mapping.

Support to query and set speaker detection from project settings.

Support to add a timeline track at a given index.

Support to query for a timeline item’s linked clips.

Support to query for a timeline item’s track type and index.

Support to get and set cloud project media location from project settings.

Improved support for querying media pool stereoscopic 3D clips. General Organization profile support for Blackmagic Cloud.

Support for Blackmagic Cloud monthly Studio licenses.

Improved Blackmagic Cloud media sync dialog.

Support for ARM64 based Windows systems.

Open FX Resolve Renderer plugin for external VFX applications.

Support for German and Italian user interface localizations.

Support for duplicating local project libraries.

Support for restoring timeline backups from deleted timelines.

Loading large timelines now shows a progress bar.

Support for disabling specific video tracks for a render job.

Option to optimize audio loudness and peaks in render settings.

Support for HDR viewers on Windows.

Support for HDR scans using the new Cintel scanner 8mm gate.

Support for black and white scans from the Cintel scanner.

Media management can trim mp3 and flac audio in mp4 and mov clips.

Clip flags and colors support in data burn-ins.

Ability to assign keyboard shortcuts for up to 5 UI layout presets.

New workflow integration example for common MAM APIs.

Improved battery life for the Speed Editor and Micro Color Panel.

DaVinci Remote Monitoring using IP address connections.

Option to specify a custom TURN server for remote monitoring.

General performance and stability improvements.