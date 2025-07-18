One of the most popular brands in the world, not just for cameras, but for almost literally everything else too, Sony has made a name for itself as a legacy tech brand known worldwide for its performance and quality. In the realm of digital cameras, Sony is one of the top-selling brands for a reason.

And if you've never tried or owned a Sony camera before, or if you're looking to upgrade your current Sony camera and gear, then this might be a great time to pounce. For our latest "Deals of the Week" roundup, we're looking at five popular Sony digital cameras that would all be great options for your filmmaking and hybrid photo and video needs.

  • Sony ZV-1 Digital Camera: $698
  • Sony a7 III Mirrorless Camera: $1,498
  • Sony a7 IV Mirrorless Camera: $2,398
  • Sony a7S III Mirrorless Camera: $3,498
  • Sony a7R V Mirrorless Camera: $3,798
