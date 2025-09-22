A pretty significant update is coming to Blackmagic Design’s Desktop Video application with a new 15.1 update that is set to offer some major improvements to the DeckLink Quad HDMI Recorder. If you’re an editor or digital content creator looking to record and capture footage and audio from your computer, this update is going to offer improved audio quality—something that’s quite valuable.

Let’s take a look at the new Desktop Video 15.1 update and what it can offer for working with your DeckLink Quad HDMI Recorder.

Blackmagic Desktop Video 15.1 Update So, while this is big news, it’s really only two-fold. The first is that this update has fixed a few bugs, mainly an issue with distorted audio when capturing computer resolutions. The second issue fix is where an 8-bit RGB input video was detected as 10-bit RGB, which is understandably a problem that is thankfully getting an easy solution. Here’s the full list of everything new in Desktop Video 15.1: This update has the following bug fixes for DeckLink Quad HDMI Recorder. Fix distorted audio when capturing computer resolutions.

Fix issue where 8-bit RGB input video was detected as 10-bit RGB.

OS Requirements and Supported Products If you haven’t checked out Desktop Video before, here are some minimum system requirements and supported products to review. Minimum System Requirements for Mac OS macOS 14.0 Sonoma.

macOS 15.0 Sequoia or later.

Mac with Apple Silicon or Intel-based CPU.

Mac with a Thunderbolt connection or PCIe slot.

8 GB of system memory. Note: The following products are supported on macOS Ventura and Sonoma: Apple silicon and Intel Macs: DeckLink Duo 2

DeckLink Quad 2

DeckLink Quad HDMI Recorder

DeckLink 8K Pro G2

DeckLink 4K Extreme 12G

DeckLink IP HD

DeckLink IP HD Optical

DeckLink IP/SDI HD

DeckLink Micro Recorder

DeckLink SDI Micro

DeckLink Mini Monitor HD

DeckLink Mini Monitor 4K

DeckLink Mini Recorder HD

DeckLink Mini Recorder 4K

DeckLink SDI 4K

DeckLink Studio 4K

UltraStudio Recorder 3G

UltraStudio Monitor 3G

UltraStudio HD Mini

UltraStudio 4K Mini

UltraStudio 4K Extreme 3

Intensity Pro 4K Third-Party Software Support DaVinci Resolve 18 and 19.

Fusion Studio 18 and 19.

Apple Final Cut Pro.

Adobe Premiere Pro CC 24 and 25.

Adobe After Effects CC 24 and 25.

Adobe Photoshop CC 24 and 25.

Adobe Character Animator CC 24 and 25.

Autodesk Flame 2024.

Avid Media Composer 2024.

Avid Pro Tools 2024.

The Foundry Nuke (Intel Macs only). Windows Specific Minimum system requirements for Windows Microsoft Windows 10 or 11 64-bit

Microsoft Windows computer with either Thunderbolt, PCIe slot.

8 GB of system memory. Third-Party Software Support DaVinci Resolve 18 and 19.

Fusion 18 and 19.

Adobe Premiere Pro CC 24 and 25.

Adobe After Effects CC 24 and 25.

Adobe Photoshop CC 24 and 25.

Adobe Character Animator CC 24 and 25.

Avid Media Composer 2024.

Avid Pro Tools 2024.

Magix Vegas Pro 20.

The Foundry Nuke.