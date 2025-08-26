Another slightly-major firmware update is out for DaVinci Resolve that is set to add and address many new features in Blackmagic Design’s editing platform. As is always the case, these updates are highly recommended not only for the new features and improvements, but also because they fix minor bugs and generally improve stability as well.

If you’re a Resolve editor and looking to keep your software at its best, here’s everything you need to know about what’s new in Resolve 20.1.1.

DaVinci Resolve Update 20.1.1 The most significant news here is the announcement from Blackmagic Design that this new update will allow for faster load times for Blackmagic Cloud projects with stacked timelines. The other big highlights include improved retention of clip copy and paste options, cleaner layer and node layout for PSD imports in Fusion, and other helpful upgrades. Here’s the full list of the features that have been added or updated to DaVinci Resolve: Addressed cloud project load time with stacked timelines enabled.

Addressed attributes dialogs to retain user selections till next copy.

Addressed retime and motion persistence in paste attributes.

Addressed issues with loading and importing PSDs in a comp.

Addressed issue with enabling aux channels in Swizzler.

Addressed Fusion magic mask offset when switching modes.

Addressed issue with lens space transforms on Fusion compositions.

Addressed media out in color or mix mode not reflecting magic mask.

Addressed hang with media out in mix mode in some scenarios.

Addressed crash with depth map on some Intel Macs.

Addressed crash loading incorrectly formed MTS clips.

Addressed incorrect fps interpretation in some mkv clips.

Addressed Dolby Vision ISXD metadata formatting issues.

Addressed 3D qualifier and 3D keyer in DaVinci Resolve Renderer.

Addressed restoring dual screen when switching between pages.

Improved bit rate and quality layout for Windows native codecs.

General performance and stability improvements.