Disney+ and the BBC just ended their international streaming partnership on Doctor Who after only two seasons.

The streamer confirmed this week it won't be involved going forward, though the BBC says the Time Lord isn't going anywhere.

A Christmas special is planned for 2026 with returning showrunner Russell T Davies at the helm, but the collaboration that once promised to transform the show into a bigger global hit has quietly fizzled.

What Deadline describes as "a plan to Marvel-ize the franchise" did not work out.

Disney was spending between £6 million and £8 million (about $10.5 million) per episode on Doctor Who, putting the total value of the deal at as much as £168 million ($220 million), according to Deadline.

That's an enormous investment for a show that never cracked Nielsen's list of top 10 original streaming programs during its run, as The Hollywood Reporter notes.

Genre shows cost more (that's understood), but streamers have stopped bankrolling expensive shows on spec. According to Deadline's sources, Disney's lukewarm enthusiasm was apparent from the outset.

"The BBC remains fully committed to Doctor Who, which continues to be one of our most loved dramas, and we are delighted that Russell T Davies has agreed to write us another spectacular Christmas special for 2026," BBC drama director Lindsay Salt said (via The Guardian). "We can assure fans, the Doctor is not going anywhere, and we will be announcing plans for the next series in due course, which will ensure the TARDIS remains at the heart of the BBC."

Doctor Who had 60 years of brand recognition going into this partnership, but it didn't exactly matter. The show struggled to expand beyond its existing fanbase, particularly in the crucial U.S. market where Disney needed it to perform.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

What Should We Learn?

Doctor Who will be fine. It's survived worse over six decades.

But this might worry a writer banking on IP recognition or nostalgia to carry their project. Even with existing IP as the foundation, you still need to make it accessible to people who aren't already fans.

What's the hook for someone who's never seen the original? How does your pilot work as a standalone entry point? Doctor Who had decades of history, and it still couldn't convert casual viewers into devoted fans at the scale Disney needed.

Either way, studios seem less willing to gamble on brand recognition alone when the streaming landscape is this competitive.

If you're trying to sell a show right now, it might benefit you to be efficient. Can you tell a complete story in eight episodes instead of 10? Can you write to available locations instead of requiring expensive builds? Buyers want shows that can succeed without breaking the bank.

The Doctor Who situation isn't unique. Netflix, Apple, and Amazon are all tightening budgets and canceling expensive shows that don't immediately pop.

If you're trying to sell television in this market, you need to write with these realities in mind.