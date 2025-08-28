For a company suffering through an existential crisis with tariffs and trade wars that could absolutely destroy another brand, DJI seems to be doing just fine regardless of which countries it can (or at least chooses) to sell some of its top products in.

Along with its line of camera drones and gimbals, DJI is also continuing to elevate its wireless microphone lineup as the new DJI Mic 3 is here with even more advanced functions and features. Available in one-person and two-person configurations, the Mic 2 looks to be even more easy-to-use and capable of vivid audio quality.

Let’s look at the Mic 3 and explore why DJI doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

The New DJI Mic 3 Designed to be an option for content creators of all experience levels, the DJI Mic 3 is another accessible and powerful wireless microphone/recorder system that offers vivid audio quality while supplying all the elements needed to capture audio from your subject to a mirrorless camera or smartphone setup. What’s neat about this new system is that it can record clear and reliable audio at up to 1312' via a miniature clip-on omnidirectional mic/transmitter, which can then double as a backup recorder for worry-free wireless recording as well. With its tiny receiver size, it can also be mounted directly on your camera or plugged into the USB-C port of a smartphone or laptop. DJI reports it's a simple initial setup that can be ready to record quality audio for your projects in seconds.

High-Quality Audio and Adaptive Gain Control Some of the top features also include timecode data, which is embedded into the Mic 3’s internal recording files for efficient postproduction workflow. Dual-file recording also saves both an original track and an algorithm-enhanced version. Furthermore, the transmitter can also support 32-bit float recording and Lossless Audio modes for greater control over your audio files. Users can also now toggle between two different gain modes for adaptive control over their audio recording. Automatic mode prevents audio clipping and is especially useful when you anticipate loud interferences, and a new dynamic mode can adjust gain in response to volume changes for consistency, which is ideal for more predictable settings. There’s even some helpful voice presets—regular, rich, and bright—depending on the tone you'd like to achieve. Two-level noise cancellation helps anticipate additional disruption. Basic noise cancellation reduces low, droning sounds like fans and air-conditioning. Strong noise cancellation is designed for noisy environments, significantly cutting ambient noise.

Price and Availability The new DJI Mic 3 is out and available now. Here are the full specs and purchase options. 1-Person Interviews, Videos, Streaming

Connects to Cameras, iOS/Android Devices

1 x Clip-On Transmitter/Recorder Mic

Compact Receiver, 4-Channel Output

Two-Level Noise Cancellation Modes

32-Bit Float Recording, Timecode Support

AMOLED Touchscreen, Onboard Controls

Up to 1312' Wireless Range

Dual-Band Wireless and Bluetooth 5.4

Built-In Rechargeable Batteries