Well, it’s finally here. DJI has officially announced the DJI Osmo 360 action camera, and man, does it pack a punch with its specs and performance. Set to shake up the action camera market to its core, the DJI Osmo 360 is capable of capturing cinema-quality 360-degree video and 8K stills with an ultracompact design.

Let’s look at the DJI Osmo 360 Action Camera and explore what it officially has to offer.

Introducing the DJI Osmo 360 Action Camera This powerful new entry into the Osmo camera line is set to provide dual lenses for full 360° views and a large 1" sensor that captures up to 8K30 video and 120MP stills with exceptional low-light performance. Its bright 2" touchscreen provides clear previews and easy touch controls. “With the Osmo 360, DJI is challenging the status quo of the 360 camera market. We are revolutionizing panoramic innovation by leveraging DJI’s long history of innovation in creative camera technology. With each technological breakthrough, from 1-inch 360° imaging with an industry-first square HDR sensor, to outstanding low-light performance, we aim to change what’s possible in a 360 camera.” — Christina Zhang, Senior Director of Corporate Strategy at DJI. Featuring an f/1.9 aperture, the Osmo 360’s image quality should remain crisp and bright, even in low-light conditions. A new pixel-allocation scheme allows you to capture 8K30 360° video, and the camera features an ultra-high dynamic range that rivals cinema cameras, offering a 77% image quality improvement over 5.7K sensors. The sensor will also offer high frame-rate 360° Video that captures ultra-smooth 6K60 or cinematic scenes using 4x slow motion with 4K100 360° video.

360-Degree Video Recording In its single-lens mode, the Osmo 360 will be able to capture 4K120 video with a 170° ultra-wide field of view. Users can also switch to 5K60 with a 155° super-wide field of view for a different perspective. The Osmo 360 will also notably feature prerecording with selectable clips from 5 to 30 seconds up to 1 to 5 minutes can help ensure you get every part of your shot. Furthermore, the camera will include 128GB of built-in storage to record video without an external card. Storage is expandable using the microSD slot, which allows you to utilize fast cards with up to 1TB capacity for hours of high-quality recording.

Price and Availability Along with the video and image specs, the DJI Osmo 360 will include a ton of other helpful features, which we’ll explore more in the future, like gesture and voice control, a full magnetic quick-release ecosystem, and your usual mix of waterproof and coldproof design notes. If you’re curious to check it out yourself, here is the standard combo, which is out and available for preorder now. 8K30 360° Action Camera with 1" Sensor

Capture up to 4K120 and 170° Boost

Capture up to 120MP 360° Stills

Osmo Magnetic Quick Release Ecosystem

Capture up to 100 Minutes of 8K Video

10-Bit and D-Log M Color Profile

OsmoAudio Direct Microphone Input

Image Stabilization, Slow-Motion Capture