Of all the arms races currently going on in the camera world, the pocket-sized content creator war might be the fiercest. Since Apple dropped the iPhone 15 Pro Max as a show of force for its 10-bit Log footage in ProRes, DJI, and other manufacturers have been left scrambling to keep up.

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is an amped-up version of the previous version (the DJI Osmo Pocket 2) which features some impressive 4K at 120fps 10-bit video recording capabilities which can now rival the iPhone 15 and its ProRes recording.

Obviously, the Osmo Pocket 3 is a different product than a smartphone that shoots video, but its use for modern content creators might be more similar than you’d think. Let’s take a look at the new DJI Osmo Pocket 3 and explore how it’s a major upgrade over the Osmo Pocket 2.

Introducing the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Designed to capture steady and smooth motion video while on the run, the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 features a wide range of upgrades over its predecessor. With a 1” CMOS sensor designed for recording high-quality, low-noise footage even in the harshest of high-contrast environments, the Osmo Pocket 3 is tailored for ease-of-mind video shooting. With three built-in microphones for capturing stereophonic sound, the Osmo Pocket 3 should be above decent for recording too as ambient noise should be reduced. There are also new software enhancements that will bring ActiveTrack 6.0 to users for more precise subject tracking when shooting in either smart horizontal or vertical modes. The Osmo Pocket 3 also features a 2-inch full-color OLED touchscreen which is fully rotatable. DJI reports that the Osmo Pocket 3 will be able to be charged to 80% in just 16 minutes and will be able to record up to 116 minutes of 4K/60 fps footage or up to 166 minutes of 1080p/24 fps footage.

DJI Osmo Pocket 3Specs and Features At the heart of the Osmo Pocket 3 is this new 1” sensor and these new video recording specs. And, despite its 1/1.7-inch CMOS sensor and its 64-megapixels, the previous Osmo Pocket 2 could only record up to 4K at 60fps, plus didn’t have the 10-bit recording or D-Log M options. The Osmo Pocket 3 is capable of recording UHD 4K at 120 fps with D-Log M and 10-bit support, both major improvements and recording specs that should closely rival that of the latest iPhone or Android models. The Osmo Pocket 3 is also set to get some new creative recording modes including a SpinShot, Motionlapse, Digital Zoom (now up to 4x), and Panorama. There’s also a controversial—perhaps—new one-tap edit feature that uses AI intelligent recognition to pull recommended highlights from your footage and then immediately generate shareable 4K videos. The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 in the wild DJI

Price and Availability Overall, since the Osmo Pocket 3 does represent such a major upgrade over its predecessor, it’s also going to be quite a bit more expensive. With a starting retail point of $519, the Osmo Pocket 3 is a bit pricer than the Osmo Pocket 2 which is currently at $349. And that’s the price before you add on any additional mist filters, wide-angle lenses, battery handles, etc… But, as we mentioned at the start, if you’re comparing the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 against its biggest rival, a $500 versatile content recording device is still much cheaper than the iPhone 15 Pro Max.