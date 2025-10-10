How do you make enough money to support yourself as an independent filmmaker? It's nearly impossible. So these scrappy filmmakers tried something new.

Moviegoers at this year's edition of Fantastic Fest were in for a surprise when the credits of the horror world premiere Dolly rolled: several QR codes lingered on screen. If you liked the movie, you could tip the filmmakers directly, through Venmo, Cash App, Zelle, and PayPal (those links are live in case you support the idea):

"Dolly" tip jar end credits Witchcraft Motion Picture Company

In addition to the tip jar, they also put themselves in the movie to find an additional revenue stream as actors, and they've since added to their website a high-priced opportunity to be in the sequel to Dolly as one of the victims.

On this episode of the No Film School Podcast, NFS Founder Ryan Koo discusses these innovations — and the making of the film Dolly — with writer-director Rod Blackhurst, producer Noah Lang, and producer Ross O'Connor:

