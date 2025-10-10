How do you make enough money to support yourself as an independent filmmaker? It's nearly impossible. So these scrappy filmmakers tried something new.
Moviegoers at this year's edition of Fantastic Fest were in for a surprise when the credits of the horror world premiere Dolly rolled: several QR codes lingered on screen. If you liked the movie, you could tip the filmmakers directly, through Venmo, Cash App, Zelle, and PayPal (those links are live in case you support the idea):
"Dolly" tip jar end creditsWitchcraft Motion Picture Company
In addition to the tip jar, they also put themselves in the movie to find an additional revenue stream as actors, and they've since added to their website a high-priced opportunity to be in the sequel to Dolly as one of the victims.
On this episode of the No Film School Podcast, NFS Founder Ryan Koo discusses these innovations — and the making of the film Dolly — with writer-director Rod Blackhurst, producer Noah Lang, and producer Ross O'Connor:
- Why the Dolly team added a “tip jar” at the end of their movie using QR codes
- How creating additional revenue streams as actors and content creators might be a new model for indie filmmakers
- The story behind casting wrestler Max the Impaler as Dolly
- Using 16mm film to enhance the grindhouse horror tone and the challenges of daily shipping undeveloped reels
- The VFX, SFX, and editing craft that made the gore and kills land effectively
- The DIY spirit that fueled every part of this low-budget horror’s production
- Putting themselves in the film for potential SAG residuals
- Plans to build Dolly into a franchise, and the playful spirit they bring to that
- The lesson that proper channels aren’t always the best path—sometimes you just DM a star and see what happens
- Why The 'Blood for Dust' Filmmakers Don't Wait for Permission
- 'Here Alone': Post-Apocalyptic DIY Flick Wins Audience Award at Tribeca
- 7 Directing Tips From A First Time Feature Director
- Why a Proof of Concept Short is Always Worth Making
