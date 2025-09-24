Is video editing a multiplayer game, or is it a solo endeavor? That’s the question at the heart of the announcement of elevate.io , a new multiplayer video editing platform that is accessible in your browser and is designed for real-time collaboration.

Let’s look at this new video co-creation platform and explore what it could offer for those interested in turning what is often thought of as a solo experience into an easier-to-access collaborative process.

elevate.io’s New Video Editing Platform Announced as a new category of video co-creation tools for the fast-growing creator economy, the team at elevate.io has unveiled a new platform for creators who might want to focus on storytelling on a platform on which complexity is replaced with free-flowing collaboration with creative teams. This new elevate.io platform aims to unlock a new category of real-time co-creation workflows that allow creative teams to work from anywhere, anytime, from their browser. The platform promises to combine a unique, integrated workflow featuring multi-player video editing, effects generation, AI-assistive tools, dynamic real-time feedback, and comment sharing capabilities, all in a shared editing workspace with shared digital asset management (DAM) features. Here’s a full list of all of the features set to be housed in this new platform. Video editing tools in the browser enabling both short-form and long-form content creation, complete with transitions, effects, colour correction, and visual looks.

Multiplayer collaboration enabling real-time simultaneous co-creation in the timeline.

Asynchronous collaboration where multiple contributors can leave comments and feedback directly on the timeline,

Review mode enables creators to invite others to comment on the project from a clean, simple player without having full access to the timeline.

No downloads or installs required, the platform can be run from any reasonably modern computer accessible from anywhere without the need for external hard drives.