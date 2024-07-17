Another year, another chance to celebrate some beautifully crafted TV with the Primetime Emmys. Although the 76th annual ceremony doesn't air until September 15 the nominees were announced today with Netflix, FX, and HBO dominating the content wars. Netflix leads with 107 nominations, with FX following closely behind with 93 (including the top nominated shows with 23 noms for The Bearand 25 for Shogun).

It's also great to great shows like Baby Reindeerand Reservation Dogsget the love they deserve. We'll have to wait and see who takes home the gold, but check out the list of nominees below for now.

2024 Emmy Nominations Reservation Dogs FX Outstanding comedy series Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building Outstanding drama series The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem Outstanding lead actor in a drama series Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Dominic West, The Crown Outstanding lead actress in a drama series Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Anna Sawai, Shogun

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shogun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show Outstanding limited or anthology series Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans Outstanding reality competition program The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice Outstanding talk series The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

