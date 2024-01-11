If you are a beginner filmmaker who is afraid to receive feedback on your work, you may find you are operating within a bubble. Feedback is such a critical part of the process of becoming a better storyteller. We invite you to get out of that bubble and practice asking for and receiving feedback like a professional.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine, GG Hawkins, and Jason Hellerman discuss: Crafting and curating your public persona

The standard number of pages your script should be

Wasting time arguing on social media

The power of admitting what you don’t know

Why you should ask for feedback early in your career

How to ask for feedback and how to receive it

Why you should never feel bad about asking people for feedback

Having practice feedback sessions with your friends

The overall importance of etiquette as a filmmaker

