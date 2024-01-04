Are you planning on making any new year's resolutions for 2024? Maybe you want to integrate more positive practices into your life? Are there any habits that are hurting you, that you want to work on reducing?

In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine, GG Hawkins, and Jason Hellerman discuss:

  • Prioritizing your health by getting adequate sleep
  • Paying attention to the people we surround ourselves with
  • Being in the present moment and not over analyzing your projects
  • The benefits of reading for pleasure
  • Reading film news in paper format versus digital format
  • Why you should get a treadmill desk
  • Reasons you should always be writing or developing scripts
  • Giving a “thumbs down” instead of the middle finger

