Let’s say you’re an indie filmmaker and Nicole Kidman asks you to direct her tv show. You say “hell yeah,” right? Well, that wasn’t Lulu Wang’s first response when she was approached to direct the Amazon Prime limited series, Expats.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins, speaks with Director Lulu Wang to discuss: Why Lulu originally rejected Nicole Kidman’s proposal to direct the show

How she protected her creative vision in a high production, studio project

Exploring and dissecting privilege throughout the show

Where they always start when planning each episode

Changing the visual language in each episode

Episode 5, "Central" (who premiered as a standalone film at TIFF)

The different perspectives represented in the writer’s room

The benefits to shooting on location

Recording real life sounds while location scouting

Starting a production company to support other filmmakers

Why emerging filmmakers shouldn’t follow industry trends Mentioned: Follow Lulu on IG

Expats

The Farewell

