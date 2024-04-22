While there's a lot to be said about brand loyalty from a cost-efficiency standpoint (not that adapters are that expensive, per se), it does make sense to pick a brand and go with their products for most of your needs. This helps streamline your workflows and ensures that all parts of your filmmaking process are optimized for one another.

That's why for this "Deals of the Week," we're looking at three XF lenses that would be ideal for Fujifilm caemras being used by videography shooters and filmmakers. These lenses range from fast prime lenses to versatile zoom options so you hsould be covered for whatever your video needs end up being.

Let's dive in.

FUJIFILM XF 33mm f/1.4 The Fujifilm XF 33mm f/1.4 R LM WR is a 50mm-equivalent lens known for its bright and fast f/1.4 maximum aperture. This design benefits working in difficult lighting conditions and also affords greater control over depth of field for isolating subject matter and using selective focus techniques. The optical design employs two aspherical elements, which reduces distortion and spherical aberrations in order to achieve higher sharpness and accurate rendering. Three ED elements are also featured, which reduce flare and ghosting for improved contrast and color accuracy. This ensures unmatched resolution and fresh, vibrant color.

FUJIFILM XF 16-55mm f/2.8 Another XF option, the Fujifilm XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WRis an APS-C format standard zoom lens designed for the various FUJIFILM X-Mount mirrorless cameras. With a 24-84mm equivalent which can unlock shots from wide-angle to portrait-length range, this XF lens should give shooters plenty of versatility to get the shot the need in pretty much any situation. This Fujifilm XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR is also characterized by its bright f/2.8 constant maximum aperture, and should be quite capable in difficult lighting conditions and offers notable control over depth of field.



FUJIFILM GF 45-100mm f/4 The FUJIFILM GF 45-100mm f/4 R LM OIS WR is a standard zoom that would be great for all types of wide-angle and portrait-length shots thanks to its optical design that features a Super ED element, an ED element, and three aspherical elements, which all contribute to reducing a variety of aberrations in order to achieve greater sharpness and clarity. Balancing the optics, this lens is also distinguished by its five stop-effective image stabilization system that minimizes the appearance of camera shake for sharper handheld imagery. A linear autofocus motor is also used to deliver fast, near-silent focusing performance to benefit both photos and videos. Additionally, the lens also features a dust-, freeze-, and weather-resistant construction to suit working in trying environmental conditions.