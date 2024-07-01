We know, everyone loves to shoot film these days. Whether it be 35mm photography—which of course can be scanned and uploaded to Instagram—or with actual moving picture cameras, analog is back. Or, at least, the look is.

One of the main reasons (although, not the only one of course) that a lot of shooters and content creators are interested in Fujifilm’s latest array of digital cameras is the Fujifilm film simulation modes. And, as we’ve covered the different options before , one of the most popular modes is REALA ACE—which is now set to come to several new Fujifilm cameras for the first time.

Let’s look at this popular film simulation mode and explore how you can potentially add it to your cameras too.