These New Wireless LED Video Lights Bring Superior Power With Their Modularity
A look at the new Godox ML80Bi and ML150Bi and what they can offer for your film and video projects.
Engineered for versatility, Godox has just unveiled to knew Bi-Color LED Video Lights that aim to bring superior lighting power not just in their performance metrics, but more so in their modularity. From their compact size for outdoor use to outstanding brightness, the new Godox ML80Bi and ML150Bi Video Lights require no cables and aim to offer pure freedom to shape light for your projects.
Let’s look at the new Godox ML80Bi and ML150Bi LED Video Lights and explore what they could offer for your versatile projects.
Godox ML80 Bi-Color LED Video Light
The first option we’ll highlight is the Godox ML80 Bi-Color LED Video Light which promises to deliver powerful illumination in a compact, modular form factor. The ML80 is set to be capable of producing 29,600 lux at 3.3' with its included zoom lens and will offer brightness comparable to 100W fixtures while still maintaining quality color accuracy with CRI and TLCI ratings of 96.
The ML80's best calling card might be its variable 2800-6500K color temperature range which should enable seamless adaptation between tungsten and daylight environments, while its modular Godox Mount ecosystem supports a broad range of optical modifiers.
Overall, the Godox ML80 is designed for flexible operation as it can run on DC input or its included 6600mAh battery, which will help it offer true cable-free mobility on set or on location.
Specs
Here are the full specs and purchase options:
- For Content Creators and Vloggers
- Output: 29,600 Lux at 3.3' with Lens
- 2800-6500K CCT
- DC or Battery Power
- Onboard, Wireless & App Control
- CRI 96 | TLCI 96
- Godox Mount, Optional Bowens Adapter
- Cable-Free Operation
- Includes Zoom Lens, Bracket & Carry Case
Godox ML150 Bi-Color LED Video Light
The second new light debuted by Godox is the ML150 Bi-Color LED Video Light which also offers to provide powerful illumination in a compact, modular form factor. This ML150 version is capable of producing 61,054 lux at 3.3' with its included zoom lens as well as featuring impressive brightness while maintaining exceptional color accuracy with CRI and TLCI ratings of 96.
The ML150 similarly offers a variable 2800 to 6500K color temperature range which should provide seamless adaptation between tungsten and daylight environments as well, while its modular Godox Mount ecosystem supports a broad range of optical modifiers.
The ML150 can run on DC input or a V-mount battery for even more mobility and modularity on set or on location.
Specs
Here are the full specs and purchase options:
- For Video Production and Vlogging
- Output: 61,054 Lux at 3.3' with Lens
- 2800-6500K CCT
- DC or Battery Power
- Onboard, Wireless & App Control
- CRI 96 | TLCI 96
- Godox Mount, Optional Bowens Adapter
- Cable-Free Operation
- Includes Zoom Lens, Bracket & Carry Case
