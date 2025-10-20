Engineered for versatility, Godox has just unveiled to knew Bi-Color LED Video Lights that aim to bring superior lighting power not just in their performance metrics, but more so in their modularity. From their compact size for outdoor use to outstanding brightness, the new Godox ML80Bi and ML150Bi Video Lights require no cables and aim to offer pure freedom to shape light for your projects.

Let’s look at the new Godox ML80Bi and ML150Bi LED Video Lights and explore what they could offer for your versatile projects.

Godox ML80 Bi-Color LED Video Light The first option we’ll highlight is the Godox ML80 Bi-Color LED Video Light which promises to deliver powerful illumination in a compact, modular form factor. The ML80 is set to be capable of producing 29,600 lux at 3.3' with its included zoom lens and will offer brightness comparable to 100W fixtures while still maintaining quality color accuracy with CRI and TLCI ratings of 96. The ML80's best calling card might be its variable 2800-6500K color temperature range which should enable seamless adaptation between tungsten and daylight environments, while its modular Godox Mount ecosystem supports a broad range of optical modifiers. Overall, the Godox ML80 is designed for flexible operation as it can run on DC input or its included 6600mAh battery, which will help it offer true cable-free mobility on set or on location. Specs Here are the full specs and purchase options: For Content Creators and Vloggers

Output: 29,600 Lux at 3.3' with Lens

2800-6500K CCT

DC or Battery Power

Onboard, Wireless & App Control

CRI 96 | TLCI 96

Godox Mount, Optional Bowens Adapter

Cable-Free Operation

Includes Zoom Lens, Bracket & Carry Case

Godox ML80 Bi-Color LED Video Light The Godox ML80 Bi-Color LED Video Light delivers powerful illumination in a compact, modular form factor. Capable of producing 29,600 lux at 3.3' with its included zoom lens, it offers brightness comparable to 100W fixtures while maintaining exceptional color accuracy with CRI and TLCI ratings of 96. $229 Buy Now

Godox ML150 Bi-Color LED Video Light The second new light debuted by Godox is the ML150 Bi-Color LED Video Light which also offers to provide powerful illumination in a compact, modular form factor. This ML150 version is capable of producing 61,054 lux at 3.3' with its included zoom lens as well as featuring impressive brightness while maintaining exceptional color accuracy with CRI and TLCI ratings of 96. The ML150 similarly offers a variable 2800 to 6500K color temperature range which should provide seamless adaptation between tungsten and daylight environments as well, while its modular Godox Mount ecosystem supports a broad range of optical modifiers. The ML150 can run on DC input or a V-mount battery for even more mobility and modularity on set or on location. Specs Here are the full specs and purchase options: For Video Production and Vlogging

Output: 61,054 Lux at 3.3' with Lens

2800-6500K CCT

DC or Battery Power

Onboard, Wireless & App Control

CRI 96 | TLCI 96

Godox Mount, Optional Bowens Adapter

Cable-Free Operation

Includes Zoom Lens, Bracket & Carry Case